Atalanta beats Bayer Leverkusen to win Europa League

Atalanta eased to a 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final in Dublin, bringing an end to the German side's unbeaten season, as well as any hopes of a treble.

Ademola Lookman scored a hat-trick as the Italian side won the title for the first time in their history.

For Xabi Alonso's side, it was their first loss of the season having gone 51 matches without tasting defeat, helping them lift their maiden Bundesliga title. And with the German cup final on the horizon, Bayer will have to settle for a domestic double, should they overcome FC Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Lookman puts Atlanta in dreamland

Atalanta's 61-year trophy drought was ended largely thanks to 26-year-old Lookman, who troubled Leverkusen's defenders all night.

The striker opened the scoring just after just 12 minutes, as he fired the ball into the top corner having met Davide Zappacosta's cutback.

Just before the half-hour mark Lookman struck again. This time a thundering shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards out, having nutmegged Leverkusen captain Granit Xhaka.

And, he completed his hat-trick in the second half as he fired the ball into the roof of the net to seal a brilliant win.

Edited by: John Silk