Knife attack on children in French town of Annecy

France's interior minister said the attack took place in a square in the Alpine town. He added that the attacker had been arrested.

Seven people, including six children, have been injured in a mass stabbing in the town of Annecy in the French Alps, French authorities said.

The children were three years old, police said.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter that the attacker "has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces.

An anonymous local official and a security source told French news agency Agence-France Presse (AFP) that the attack occurred at 9:45 a.m. local time (0745 UTC).

The BFM TV broadcaster reported that the attack was carried out at a park near the town's lake.

AFP cited an anonymous source as saying that three victims were in critical condition.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's office said she was travelling to the scene of the attack.

Lawmakers in parliament held a minute's silence after news of the incident broke.

This a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.