 At least 37 dead in attack on Canadian mining convoy in Burkina Faso | News | DW | 06.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

At least 37 dead in attack on Canadian mining convoy in Burkina Faso

Gunmen ambushed five buses carrying workers for a Canadian gold mining company in an attack near a mine in Burkina Faso. It is the third deadly attack on the company in 15 months.

Karte Burkina Faso Englisch

At least 37 civilians are dead and more than 60 are wounded after gunmen attacked a convoy of local employees working for the Canadian gold mining company Semafo in Burkina Faso on Wednesday morning. 

Five buses and a military escort were ambushed approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) from a gold mine in Boungou in the eastern part of the country.

Read more: Investigating DR Congo's illegal gold trade

Local sources said the attack began when an improvised explosive device struck a military vehicle in the convoy. Unidentified gunmen opened fire shortly after. 

The convoy suffered "several fatalities and injuries", the company said in a statement, adding that operations at the mine were not affected. The death toll, which thus far does not include security personnel, is expected to mount.

Governor of the Est region Saidou Sanou condemned the attack as "barbarous and cowardly".

Watch video 02:40

Training for combat in Burkina Faso

Pattern of attacks

It is the third such attack on the Montreal-based company, who runs two mines in the country, in Burkina Faso in the last 15 months. Vehicles on their way to the mines were victims of a similar deadly attack in August last year, while a police vehicle was targeted on the same road in December. 

Jihadist violence has plagued Burkina Faso in recent years. The northern part of the country has served as a haven for Islamist extremist who cross the border from Mali. More than 630 people in the country have died in regular attacks that include raids on villages, road mines and suicide bombings. 

Read more: Attacks in Burkina Faso — a simmering Islamist conflict

The country is among the world's poorest nations, with poorly equipped security forces and a fragile political system. 

Watch video 01:56

Jihadist attacks on Malian army camps continue

kp/se (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Burkina Faso threatened with famine caused by terrorism

As the death toll of jihadist attacks in Burkina Faso climbs, the UN and the Red Cross say nearly 300,000 people have been forced to flee their homes. Half a million people no longer have access to health care. (10.09.2019)  

Attacks in Burkina Faso — a simmering Islamist conflict

Six people killed in a Sunday church service were the latest victims of terrorist attacks in northern Burkina Faso. While the attacks haven't made headlines, observers say they show rising insecurity in the region. (13.05.2019)  

Investigating DR Congo's illegal gold trade

The conflict-ridden African nation is rich in gold — and gold smugglers, who are often linked to rebel groups. But tracing commercially available gold back to illegal mining operations is easier said than done. (08.01.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Jihadist attacks on Malian army camps continue  

Training for combat in Burkina Faso  

Related content

Burkina Faso Proteste und Gewalt

Change of regime leaves Burkina Faso disillusioned 30.10.2019

Five years after an uprising chased Blaise Compaore from power, terrorism and its dire impact on a rural economy cast a pall over a country that had hoped for a democratic, prosperous future.

Afrika Burkina Faso l Militär

Attack on mosque in Burkina Faso, several killed 12.10.2019

The death toll currently stands at 16 after armed men forced their way into a mosque and opened fire. Attacks of this kind have become commonplace in the region in recent years.

Mali Symbolbild Armee | Operation Barkane - Stützpunkt

Mali attack kills dozens of soldiers 02.11.2019

A suspected terror attack has killed more than 50 people in Mali, in one of the deadliest strikes against the country's military in years. The "Islamic State" group later claimed responsibility.

Advertisement