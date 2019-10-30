At least 37 dead in attack on Canadian mining convoy in Burkina Faso

Gunmen ambushed five buses carrying workers for a Canadian gold mining company in an attack near a mine in Burkina Faso. It is the third deadly attack on the company in 15 months.
At least 37 civilians are dead and more than 60 are wounded after gunmen attacked a convoy of local employees working for the Canadian gold mining company Semafo in Burkina Faso on Wednesday morning.
Five buses and a military escort were ambushed approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) from a gold mine in Boungou in the eastern part of the country.
Local sources said the attack began when an improvised explosive device struck a military vehicle in the convoy. Unidentified gunmen opened fire shortly after.
The convoy suffered "several fatalities and injuries", the company said in a statement, adding that operations at the mine were not affected. The death toll, which thus far does not include security personnel, is expected to mount.
Governor of the Est region Saidou Sanou condemned the attack as "barbarous and cowardly".
Pattern of attacks
It is the third such attack on the Montreal-based company, who runs two mines in the country, in Burkina Faso in the last 15 months. Vehicles on their way to the mines were victims of a similar deadly attack in August last year, while a police vehicle was targeted on the same road in December.
Jihadist violence has plagued Burkina Faso in recent years. The northern part of the country has served as a haven for Islamist extremist who cross the border from Mali. More than 630 people in the country have died in regular attacks that include raids on villages, road mines and suicide bombings.
The country is among the world's poorest nations, with poorly equipped security forces and a fragile political system.
