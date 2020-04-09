Astronauts return to Earth from International Space Station

Three astronauts landed back on Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday.

A Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft undocked from the ISS at about 10 p.m. UTC Thursday, with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir on board.

NASA said in a statement that after post-landing medical checks, the crew would return to the US city of Houston and Star City in Russia.

The trio passed control of the space station to the newly-arrived crew — cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, along with American astronaut Christopher Cassidy — before departure.

The new trio had to spend about a month in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, and were unable to say goodbye to their families in person.

The ISS, which orbits Earth some 400 kilometers above it, has a mostly US and Russian crew. Its laboratory conducts scientific experiments that cannot be carried out on Earth's surface.

