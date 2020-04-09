 Astronauts return to Earth from International Space Station | News | DW | 17.04.2020

News

Astronauts return to Earth from International Space Station

After a change of crew, three astronauts are back on Earth. Their replacements spent a month in quarantine, unable to see their families, before traveling to the space station.

Andrew Morgan, Oleg Skripotschka and Jessica Meir

Three astronauts landed back on Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday.

A Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft undocked from the ISS at about 10 p.m. UTC Thursday, with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir on board. 

NASA said in a statement that after post-landing medical checks, the crew would return to the US city of Houston and Star City in Russia.

The trio passed control of the space station to the newly-arrived crew — cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, along with American astronaut Christopher Cassidy — before departure.

The new trio had to spend about a month in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, and were unable to say goodbye to their families in person. 

The ISS, which orbits Earth some 400 kilometers above it, has a mostly US and Russian crew. Its laboratory conducts scientific experiments that cannot be carried out on Earth's surface.

Watch video 12:04

Isolating like a pro

aw/rt (dpa, AFP)

