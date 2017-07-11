Assassination attempt on Ugandan minister kills 2

A former army chief in Uganda has been injured and his daughter and driver killed after gunmen shot at the car in which they were being driven on Tuesday, according to an army spokeswoman and local media reports.

General Katumba Wamala, Uganda's former army commander who is the current minister of transport, was attacked near his home in a suburb of Kampala, the Ugandan capital, military spokeswoman Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso told the Reuters news agency.

Byekwaso told AP that Wamala's daughter and driver had been confirmed dead since the attack.

More to follow...