Asli Erdogan

Asli Erdogan is a renowned Turkish author of novels, short stories and columns, and a human rights activist.

Born in Istanbul in 1967, Asli Erdogan studied IT and physics in Turkey and Brazil. She worked at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) before becoming a full-time writer in 1996. "The City in Crimson Cloak" (1998), about an emotionally unstable Turkish woman in Rio de Janeiro, is considered her masterpiece. Erdogan was the Turkish representative of PEN International's Writers in Prison Committee from 1998-2000. In August 2016, she was briefly detained for being a member of the advisory board of the newspaper Özgür Gündem.

On torture and imprisonment in Turkey: Author Asli Erdogan speaks

On torture and imprisonment in Turkey: Author Asli Erdogan speaks 24.04.2019

For four months, Turkish author Asli Erdogan sat behind bars in an Istanbul prison. Now living in exile, she spoke to DW about the political situation in her homeland, and the long-term trauma inflicted by torture.

Jailed Turkish journalists win press freedom prize 06.10.2017

Deniz Yücel and Asli Erdogan are among hundreds of writers and journalists who have been jailed in Turkey since last year's attempted coup. Both were awarded the Prize for the Freedom and Future of the Media in Leipzig.
Turkey hinders author Asli Erdogan's trip to Germany 29.08.2017

Turkish author Asli Erdogan's passport has been revoked, prohibiting her from leaving the country to accept a peace prize in Germany. Charges have been brought against her as part of Turkey's crackdown on free speech.

Turkish novelist Asli Erdogan released from detention as trial continues 29.12.2016

Asli Erdogan will be freed after 132 days in detention alongside one of her two co-defendants. A court has ordered their release from custody, but none of them will be able to leave the country.
Novelist goes on trial in Turkey after 132 days in prison 28.12.2016

The trial of Turkish novelist Asli Erdogan for alleged terror ties has begun after 132 days in detention. Despite severe illnesses, Erdogan is focusing on her defense, her mother and her lawyer both told DW.
Frankfurt Book Fair goes to bat for freedom 19.10.2016

"Literature has always managed to overcome dictators," wrote jailed Turkish author Asli Erdogan. Her words marked the start of the Frankfurt Book Fair, which focuses not just on publishing deals, but also human rights.