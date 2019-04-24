Asli Erdogan is a renowned Turkish author of novels, short stories and columns, and a human rights activist.

Born in Istanbul in 1967, Asli Erdogan studied IT and physics in Turkey and Brazil. She worked at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) before becoming a full-time writer in 1996. "The City in Crimson Cloak" (1998), about an emotionally unstable Turkish woman in Rio de Janeiro, is considered her masterpiece. Erdogan was the Turkish representative of PEN International's Writers in Prison Committee from 1998-2000. In August 2016, she was briefly detained for being a member of the advisory board of the newspaper Özgür Gündem.