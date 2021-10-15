Ask Derrick: Will COVID-19 become endemic?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
We ask our science correspondent Derrick Williams: What is the likelihood of SARS-CoV-2 becoming seasonal and endemic?
Antibodies tend to decrease about six months after the second shot of a vaccine. Many doctors think that booster shots are the solution, but some researchers are also looking into whether T-cells can help.
Scientists say the COVID-19 pandemic may have turned a corner in India, with infections becoming more manageable. However, the potential for new variants remains a cause for concern.
Many people fear mutations and a third wave, but COVID-19 infection rates are falling worldwide. Is the virus losing steam or are health measures finally having an effect?
A lot of us haven't had a common cold in ages. Masks and social distancing have played their part. But is it good — much less, possible — to block every single virus?
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version