Ask Derrick: Will COVID-19 become endemic?

We ask our science correspondent Derrick Williams: What is the likelihood of SARS-CoV-2 becoming seasonal and endemic?

Mexico: Female acid attack survivors fight for support Mexico City, Mexico Rechte: DW Sendedatum: 25.11.2021 Bildbeschreibung: Carmen Sanchez survived after her husband threw acid at her face. In the last two decades, at least 28 women in Mexico have been subjected to violence in an extreme form: acid attacks. But current healthcare laws mean the state won't cover the costs of surgery to repair the damage.

100,000 COVID deaths in Germany – a gruesome milestone Ort: Speyer, Germany Schlagwörter COVID-19, pandemic, coronavirus, Germany, death, grief Rechte: DW Sendedatum: 25.11.2021 Bildbeschreibung: Many experts agree that Germany's fourth COVID wave could have been avoided. Most of the people who have died of the coronavirus recently were unvaccinated. So far, 100,000 people in Germany have died from COVID-19.

Violence against women in Spain: Caught in a nightmare Ort: Madrid, Spain Schlagwörter Rechte: DW Sendedatum: 25.11.2021 Bildbeschreibung: In recent years, Spain has put in tighter legislation to protect the victims of sexual violence. But experts say the laws lack the flexibility to handle particular cases. DW's Nicole Ris met a family in Madrid who are struggling to get protection.

ERFURT, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 15: Medical staff member inoculates an elderly patient with a booster inoculation of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 on September 15, 2021 in Erfurt, Germany. Booster vaccinations, which are an additional vaccination shot given to strengthen an existing full vaccination, are underway across Germany for elderly patients who were among the first to receive shots in the initial vaccine rollout. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

Coronavirus: Will booster shots be the new normal? 20.11.2021

Antibodies tend to decrease about six months after the second shot of a vaccine. Many doctors think that booster shots are the solution, but some researchers are also looking into whether T-cells can help.

22.04.21 *** NEW DELHI, INDIA - APRIL 22: Medical worker inoculates a woman with the jab of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a district hospital on April 22, 2021 in the outskirts of New Delhi, India. With recorded cases crossing 300,000 a day, India has more than 2 million active cases of Covid-19, the second-highest number in the world after the U.S. A new wave of the pandemic has totally overwhelmed the country's healthcare services and has caused crematoriums to operate day and night as the number of victims continues to spiral out of control. (Photo by Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images)

Coronavirus: Is India entering the final stage of pandemic? 22.09.2021

Scientists say the COVID-19 pandemic may have turned a corner in India, with infections becoming more manageable. However, the potential for new variants remains a cause for concern.

VICTORIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19, A discarded single use face mask is seen in Melbourne, Thursday, August 6, 2020. Stage four coronavirus restrictions are in force across metropolitan Melbourne including a 8pm to 5am curfew, people must remain within a 5km radius of their homes and an hourly limit on exercise has been introduced. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJAMESxROSSx 20200806001483642134

Is the end of the coronavirus pandemic in sight? 01.03.2021

Many people fear mutations and a third wave, but COVID-19 infection rates are falling worldwide. Is the virus losing steam or are health measures finally having an effect?

ARCHIV - 16.04.2002, Großbritannien, London: Ein Mann niest (undatiertes Archivfoto). Beim Niesen fliegen viele Tröpfchen durch die Luft. Auf diese Weise kann sich auch das neuartige Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 verbreiten. (Zu dpa Chorprobe fortissimo - Wie Superspreader die Pandemie antreiben) Foto: epa PA Jordan/epa/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

COVID isolation: Are our immune systems out of practice? 02.08.2021

A lot of us haven't had a common cold in ages. Masks and social distancing have played their part. But is it good — much less, possible — to block every single virus?