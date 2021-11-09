 Ask Derrick: When does COVID-19 become endemic? | Covid-19 Special | DW | 15.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Covid-19 Special

Ask Derrick: When does COVID-19 become endemic?

When COVID-19 becomes endemic it will be a disease with seasonal surges. But it´s too early to predict when this will come true.

Watch video 02:26

More in the Media Center

Ask Derrick: Novavax Rollout 09.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Coronavirus treatments 02.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Coronavirus treatments 01.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Can smoking spread COVID-19? 29.10.2021

More from Ask Derrick

Our science correspondent answers your questions. Can you test positive for COVID after a jab?

Ask Derrick: Does the jab cause a positive tests? 10.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Is everyone equally susceptible to COVID-19? 08.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Vaccine availability 05.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Vaccination after COVID-19 04.11.2021

More from Covid-19 Special

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Are boosters necessary? 10.11.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Sri Lanka's Tourism Revival 08.11.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Germany's growing caseload 05.11.2021

Web-TV-Spezial Bosnisch/Kroatisch/Serbisch zu Corona-Krise via Dunja Dragojevic-Kersten

COVID-19 Special: A cure for coronavirus? 04.11.2021

Read also

COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress?

COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress? 08.11.2021

How many people have been vaccinated? Which vaccines are approved? Here's the global progress on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) plays against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

How the COVID-19 pandemic helped Moritz Seider prepare for the NHL 10.11.2021

Moritz Seider wouldn't have wound up playing in Sweden last season, had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic. But it proved to be the perfect place to prepare him for taking the next step in his hockey career.

Auf der Covid-Station, einem Bereich der Operativen Intensivstation vom Universitätsklinikum Leipzig, steht eine Physiotherapeutin am Bett einer Patientin. Auf der Intensivstation wächst seit Tagen die Zahl der Corona-Erkrankten mit schweren Verläufen, darunter immer mehr jüngere Patenten zwischen 30 und 60 Jahren. | +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Merkel urges COVID talks amid record daily caseload 10.11.2021

A "quick and unified response" is required, the government's spokesperson has said. The warning comes as hospitals in Bavaria struggle to cope with serious infections.

ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Eine Studentin sitzt am 10.06.2013 auf ihrem Bett in einer Wohnung in Berlin und lernt. Viele Studenten bleiben bei den Eltern. Der Wunsch nach finanzieller Sicherheit, aber auch Bequemlichkeit lassen junge Erwachsene den Auzug aus dem Hotel Mama hinauszögern. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa (zu dpa-KORR Generation Nesthocker: Studenten gefällt es im «Hotel Mama» vom 25.10.2013) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

COVID-19 means disruption, change for new set of 'boomerang kids' 07.11.2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many young people to move back in with their parents. Their lives have been turned upside down, and they've had to come to grips with feelings of failure and guilt.