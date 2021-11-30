 Ask Derrick: The omicron variant | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 01.12.2021

DW News

Ask Derrick: The omicron variant

Our science correspondent Derrick Williams looks at what we know so far about the newly discovered variety of the coronavirus.

Ask Derrick 30.11.2021

26.11.2021 LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: International passengers walk through the arrivals area at Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport on November 26, 2021 in London, England. A heavily-mutated new variant of the Covid-19 virus, currently called B.1.1.529, has been detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong. The U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said from 12:00 GMT on Friday all flights from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini are being suspended and the countries added to the UK's travel Red List. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

COVID-19: New uncertainty due to omicron variant 28.11.2021

Aufnahmedatum 02.07.2021 GOUDA - Crowds in a test for access coronatest street. Many young people are tested before going out or to a festival. It will be very busy in many places on Friday when Testing for Access. This is due to the festivals that are scheduled for next weekend. These are the first major events since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Netherlands. Due to the relaxed corona rules, 10,000 people are allowed to attend the various events. ROBIN UTRECHT netherlands

Omicron variant in Netherlands earlier than thought 01.12.2021

Ask Derrick: Surviving COVID-19 29.11.2021

More from DW News

November 27, 2021, Asuncion, Paraguay: Illustration: In-camera multiple exposure image shows the words SARS-CoV-2 variant: B.1.1.529 Omicron on a smartphone in front of visual representation of virus, medical syringe and ampoules labeled COVID-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated the SARS-CoV-2 variant: B.1.1.529 as a Variant of Concern (VOC), named Omicron. (Credit Image: Â© Andre M. Chang/ZUMA Press Wire

COVID-19: How dangerous is omicron for Europe? 01.12.2021

South Africa's Ballito Rage festival Ort: Ballito, South Africa Sendedatum: 01.12.2021 Rechte: DW (Adrian Kriesch)

South African festival canceled as omicron variant spreads 01.12.2021

In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eric Huang, newly appointed director to the representative office, third from right, poses with other staffers outside the Taiwan Representative Office in Vilinius, Lithuania on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. China on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, threatened to retaliate against Lithuania after the Baltic nation allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in its capital, Vilnius. (Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)

China and Lithuania spar over contacts with Taiwan 01.12.2021

Street dog Boji, a regular user of commuter ferries, buses, metro trains and trams, sits on a tram in the Kadikoy district in Istanbul, Turkey October 5, 2021. Picture taken October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Looking back on 2021: Stories that made us smile 01.12.2021

Read also

Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words Omicron SARS-CoV-2 in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

COVID: How dangerous is the omicron variant? 01.12.2021

Scientists have urged caution — but not panic — over omicron. DW looks at what we know so far about the potential dangers of the fast-spreading variant.

People shop at a crowded roadside vegetable market after authorities eased coronavirus restrictions, following a drop in COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad, India, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Omicron: Can India afford a new COVID surge? 30.11.2021

India is pulling out all the stops to avoid a repeat of the devastating wave of delta-fueled infections earlier this year, by ramping up testing while stepping up screening and surveillance of international travelers.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 13: Laboratory Technician David Salazar analyzes COVID-19 samples, during the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) preparation process, at the Genview Diagnosis lab on August 13, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Across the Houston metropolitan area, testing has significantly increased as the Delta variant overwhelms hospitals, and schools and business's continue to reopen. Houston has seen an upward increase of Delta infections, and research is showing the Delta variant to be 60% more contagious than its predecessor the Alpha variant, also known as COVID-19. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

WHO: Omicron variant underlines need for global 'pandemic treaty' 29.11.2021

The emergence of the omicron variant shows how "perilous and precarious" the situation is, the WHO's chief warned. The EU and Germany's Merkel have backed negotiations on an accord to prevent future pandemics.

©/MAXPPP - QINGDAO, CHINA - DECEMBER 01: Aerial view of shipping containers sitting stacked at Asia's first fully automated container terminal of Qingdao Port in the Qingdao Area of China (Shandong) Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ) on December 1, 2020 in Qingdao, Shandong Province of China. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/VCG)

OECD cuts global economic outlook amid omicron scare 01.12.2021

The OECD says recovery is being held back by supply bottlenecks and labor shortages. Calling for swifter vaccinations, it warns growth could be further derailed by new variant omicron.