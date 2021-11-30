Ask Derrick: The omicron variant

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Our science correspondent Derrick Williams looks at what we know so far about the newly discovered variety of the coronavirus.
Scientists have urged caution — but not panic — over omicron. DW looks at what we know so far about the potential dangers of the fast-spreading variant.
India is pulling out all the stops to avoid a repeat of the devastating wave of delta-fueled infections earlier this year, by ramping up testing while stepping up screening and surveillance of international travelers.
The emergence of the omicron variant shows how "perilous and precarious" the situation is, the WHO's chief warned. The EU and Germany's Merkel have backed negotiations on an accord to prevent future pandemics.
The OECD says recovery is being held back by supply bottlenecks and labor shortages. Calling for swifter vaccinations, it warns growth could be further derailed by new variant omicron.
