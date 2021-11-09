 Ask Derrick: How long does immunity last? | Covid-19 Special | DW | 28.10.2021

Covid-19 Special

Ask Derrick: How long does immunity last?

Our science correspondent Derrick Williams looks at how soon after having COVID-19 a person can get it again.

Watch video 02:23

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Are boosters necessary? 10.11.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Sri Lanka's Tourism Revival 08.11.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Germany's growing caseload 05.11.2021

Web-TV-Spezial Bosnisch/Kroatisch/Serbisch zu Corona-Krise via Dunja Dragojevic-Kersten

COVID-19 Special: A cure for coronavirus? 04.11.2021

Read also

SEVERN, MARYLAND - MARCH 23: Maryland residents receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Metropolitan United Methodist Church March 23, 2021 in Severn, Maryland. Nearly 2.4 million vaccines have been administered in the state of Maryland to date, representing just over 20 percent of the state’s population. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

COVID pandemic could be over in a year, says Moderna chief 23.09.2021

With increased supplies of vaccines globally, the pandemic should be brought under control by the second half of next year, Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel has said.

*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Coronavirus - Brasilien *** 25.03.21 *** Cemetery workers carry the coffin of a victim of COVID-19 at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 23, 2021. - Brazil's daily Covid-19 death toll soared past 3,000 for the first time Tuesday as the hard-hit country struggled to contain a surge of cases that has pushed many hospitals to breaking point. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil exceeds 500,000 COVID-19 deaths 19.06.2021

The country, which never had the pandemic under control, has hit the tragic milestone as the virus continues to rage and President Jair Bolsonaro refuses to follow scientific recommendations.

27.04.2020 In Bussen, Bahnen und Zügen in NRW sowie auf Gleisen wie am Kölner Hauptbahnhof herrscht wegen der Coronakrise derzeit Maskenpflicht und Reisende erscheinen nur noch maskiert. Köln, 27.04.2020 | Verwendung weltweit

Lancet coronavirus study explores risk of reinfection 13.10.2020

There are currently five documented cases of patients around the world being infected with SARS-CoV-2 for a second time. Scientists are trying to understand what this means for our chances of gaining immunity.

Journalists are seen surrounding Professors Yuen Kwok Yung as he leaves Heng Tai House in Fu Heng Estate where two people living in the building was diagnosed with the Covid-19 on March 14, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. The Coronavirus or Covid-19 which originated from Wuhan China have infected over 120,000 and killed 4617 worldwide, The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Covid-19 to be an Outbreak, the government have decided to evacuate some residents in Heng Tai House after two resident tested positive for the Covid-19. (Photo by Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Hong Kong researchers report first known COVID-19 reinfection 24.08.2020

The man contracted a different strain of the virus after fully recovering from an April infection, researchers said. Researchers said the case suggested reinfection may be possible even after immunization.