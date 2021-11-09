Ask Derrick: How long does immunity last?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Our science correspondent Derrick Williams looks at how soon after having COVID-19 a person can get it again.
With increased supplies of vaccines globally, the pandemic should be brought under control by the second half of next year, Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel has said.
The country, which never had the pandemic under control, has hit the tragic milestone as the virus continues to rage and President Jair Bolsonaro refuses to follow scientific recommendations.
There are currently five documented cases of patients around the world being infected with SARS-CoV-2 for a second time. Scientists are trying to understand what this means for our chances of gaining immunity.
The man contracted a different strain of the virus after fully recovering from an April infection, researchers said. Researchers said the case suggested reinfection may be possible even after immunization.
