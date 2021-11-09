Ask Derrick: How long are we protected?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Our science correspondent Derrick Williams looks at what we know about how long immunity produced by vaccines can last.
Pharma giants are earning millions every day with COVID vaccines, but leaving poorer nations in the lurch, an activist alliance says. The WHO reports that the delta variant has "outcompeted" others. DW has the latest.
Germany is deep into its fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but yet again its authorities and politicians seem ill-prepared. Has no one learned from the mistakes?
Germany is headed right into the fourth COVID-19 wave because, in particular, many Germans still don't want to be vaccinated. DW's Oliver Pieper is fed up.
How many people have been vaccinated? Which vaccines are approved? Here's the global progress on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
