DW News

Ask Derrick: How long are we protected?

Our science correspondent Derrick Williams looks at what we know about how long immunity produced by vaccines can last.

Coronavirus digest: Major companies earn billions as poor countries left in the cold 16.11.2021

Pharma giants are earning millions every day with COVID vaccines, but leaving poorer nations in the lurch, an activist alliance says. The WHO reports that the delta variant has "outcompeted" others. DW has the latest.

People stand in front of a vaccination bus of a mobile corona vaccination team, waiting to get their Covid-19 vaccination on the Marienplatz in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on November 9, 2021, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP)

Why can't Germany deal with the new COVID crisis? 11.11.2021

Germany is deep into its fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but yet again its authorities and politicians seem ill-prepared. Has no one learned from the mistakes?

A member of the medical team fills a syringe with the vaccine of BioNtech/Pfizer in a Covid-19 vaccination station in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on November 9, 2021, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP)

Opinion: Get vaccinated — and do it now 17.11.2021

Germany is headed right into the fourth COVID-19 wave because, in particular, many Germans still don't want to be vaccinated. DW's Oliver Pieper is fed up.

COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress?

COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress? 08.11.2021

How many people have been vaccinated? Which vaccines are approved? Here's the global progress on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.