Ask Derrick: Exercising after COVID

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Getting back to shape after a COVID infection takes time. A doctors' consultancy is the best way to decide what kind of exercise is suitable.
After Germany and Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle tested positive for COVID-19, forcing four more teammates to go into quarantine, national team coach Hansi Flick has encouraged his players to get vaccinated.
The decision to ditch most coronavirus restrictions is being strongly criticized by some medical professionals who have been at the forefront in the fight against COVID.
In India, COVID-19 patients are developing a rare but fatal fungal infection, dubbed "black fungus." Starting in the airways, it spreads through the body.
UK premier Boris Johnson has said most remaining restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in England will probably be lifted as planned on July 19. But his announcement comes amid warnings by scientists and others.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version