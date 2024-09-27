Art.See.Africa: Addis Ababa

In episode 3 of our series, we visit the vibrant capital of Ethiopia. Photographer Nafkot Gebeyehu guides us through Addis Ababa, where a new generation of artists explore tradition, innovation, and a lively nightlife.

Ethiopia's political history is complex and multifaceted and has been shaped by monarchies and military dictatorships. The country has faced genocide, famine, and civil wars, all of which have left a lasting impact on its people and is often portrayed in the art of local artists. We take a tour through the lively creative scene in Addis Ababa.

Nafkot Gebeyehu and painter Selome Muleta in their studio Image: DW

Photographer Nafkot Gebeyehu introduces us to some of the most talented artists in the city. We meet Selome Muleta, whose paintings vividly capture the female experience. Game designer and architect Bethlehem Anteneh shows us the dynamic, interactive world of game thinking. She is one of the creators of Enter Africa, an app that helps people collaborate across countries in Africa.

Presenter Nafkot Gebeyehu and sculptor Adiskidan Ambaye in their studio Image: DW

We explore an exciting sculpture garden with Tesfahun Kibru, and sculptor Adiskidan Ambaye shares her fascination with wood in her works. She is one of the few female sculptors in Ethiopia. Renowned painter Tadesse Mesfin shows us his latest works, inspired by the women in the markets of Addis. In a career spanning more than four decades, Tadesse Mesfin has constantly pushed the boundaries of his genre.

Works by the painter Tadesse Mesfin Image: DW

We get a glimpse of Addis Ababa’s modern streets through the eyes of photographer Maheder Haileselassie. With over a decade of experience as a documentary photographer, she is showing the modern side of Addis Ababa, much like our own tour host photographer Nafkot Gebeyehu. Through photography, women can now express themselves in ways that previous generations could not.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 28.09.2024 – 05:02 UTC

SAT 28.09.2024 – 10:30 UTC

SUN 29.09.2024 – 07:30 UTC

SUN 29.09.2024 – 12:30 UTC

SUN 29.069.2024 – 15:30 UTC

SUN 29.069.2024 – 22:30 UTC

MON 30.09.2024 – 17:30 UTC

TUE 01.10.2024 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4