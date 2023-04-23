How Erdogan puts Turkish artists under pressure

The Gezi Park protests in Istanbul erupted in 2013. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to demonstrate against President Erdogan's authoritarian policies. Arts Unveiled meets five artists who took part and are still fighting for change today.

The Gezi Park protests erupted on May 28, 2013. Initially an environmentalist protest against the demolition of a park in the heart of Istanbul, the demonstrations quickly developed into major uprisings throughout Turkey against the authoritarian government led by Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Demonstrators converged on Istanbul's Gezi Park in May 2013 Image: AP Photo/picture alliance

The demonstrators wanted to reclaim democratic rights for their country and fight back against censorship, despotism and violence at the hands of the state police. Over 3 million people joined the protests against the violent eviction of a sit-in at Gezi Park by the police on June 15, 2013.

Gezi Park soon became synonymous with a young, creative and cosmopolitan movement supported by actors, writers, filmmakers and musicians; a symbol of resistance, solidarity and upheaval. But the government's reaction was harsh, singling out prominent and important protestors and blaming them for the uprisings — with the aim of intimidating and spreading fear among the movement.

Osman Kavala, a patron of the arts and a human rights activist, was charged with attempting to overthrow the Turkish government and given a life sentence. Fifteen other activists who allegedly supported him were also imprisoned.

From left: Cancu Yapici, Tuncay Akgun, Memet Ali Alabora, Sinem Sakaoglu, Baris Atay Image: DW

Arts Unveiled met with five artists who were on the streets during the Gezi Park protests: the artist Baris Atay, the exiled actor Memet Ali Alabora, the architect Cansu Yapici, whose mother is in prison, the cartoonist and editor of the satirical magazine LeMan, Tuncay Akgun, and Sinem Sakaoglu, a friend and colleague of imprisoned filmmaker Cigdem Mater. To this day, the consequences of their participation in the protests overshadow their lives. They are unable to practice their professions, have been forced into exile or were sentenced to years in prison. What are their hopes for the future and for their country?