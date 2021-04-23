Arnold Schwarzenegger, born in 1947, in Austria is an Austrian-American bodybuilder, actor, producer, author, businessman and politician.

As a bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenegger was named "Mr. Universe" at age 20 and won the Mr. Olympia contest several times. As an actor, he debuted with "Conan the Barbarian" in 1982 and later became world famous as a Hollywood action film star. His most successful films included "The Terminator," Commando," "The Running Man," "Predator," "Twins," "Total Recall," "Kindergarten Cop," and "True Lies." Later, Schwarzenegger entered politics and served two terms as the 38th governor of California from 2003-2011. He married Maria Shriver, a member of the Kennedy family and a journalist, activist and author, in 1986. They have four children together and separated in 2011.