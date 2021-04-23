Visit the new DW website

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger, born in 1947, in Austria is an Austrian-American bodybuilder, actor, producer, author, businessman and politician.

As a bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenegger was named "Mr. Universe" at age 20 and won the Mr. Olympia contest several times. As an actor, he debuted with "Conan the Barbarian" in 1982 and later became world famous as a Hollywood action film star. His most successful films included "The Terminator," Commando," "The Running Man," "Predator," "Twins," "Total Recall," "Kindergarten Cop," and "True Lies." Later, Schwarzenegger entered politics and served two terms as the 38th governor of California from 2003-2011. He married Maria Shriver, a member of the Kennedy family and a journalist, activist and author, in 1986. They have four children together and separated in 2011.

How Arnold Schwarzenegger, now 70, created his own American Dream 28.07.2017

He won plenty of prizes as a bodybuilder and actor, but Arnold Schwarzenegger's perhaps biggest achievement was being elected twice as governor of California. As he turns 70, here's a look at his one-of-a-kind career.
'I'll be back': Arnold Schwarzenegger's most memorable roles 28.07.2017

Once a hero in sandals, "Arnie" skillfully became a high-tech killer. Schwarzenegger's huge success at the box office wasn't limited to big-muscle action films. He also made a few hit comedies.

5 actors with German accents who've made it big in Hollywood 03.02.2017

A German or Austrian accent doesn't necessarily have to stand in the way of a successful career in the movie industry. These five actors have made it big in Hollywood - despite their accents, or perhaps because of them.
Trump's difficult ties with celebrities 11.01.2017

Donald Trump is a big celebrity himself, but that doesn't seem to satisfy him: He still strives for star approval like no other head of state. Here are a few examples of his love-hate relation with artists.
'Basic Instinct' director Paul Verhoeven to head Berlin film festival jury 09.12.2016

Dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven, who also directed "Robocop" and "Total Recall," will preside over the jury at the upcoming Berlinale, Berlin's major film festival.

