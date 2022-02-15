Arnold Clark Cup: Olympic champions Canada ready to go up a gear in England

When Canada's women's soccer team struck gold last summer at the Tokyo Olympics, it was their best ever achievement and most significant honor to date.

"We've probably landed on the podium from being a very difficult team to beat," Canada national coach Bev Priestman told DW at a recent press conference. "I think that's who we are. We'll work harder than anyone... I think that's the DNA of this team, that we're a really difficult team to beat."

Now Canada are ready to take it up a notch. They want to "go beyond the medal” and have their eyes set on the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Arnold Clark Cup is a round-robin tournament between four of the world's top 10 teams - England, Germany, Spain and Canada - and is organized by the English Football Association. The competition takes place at three English venues - Middlesbrough's Riverside stadium, Norwich's Carrow Road, and Wolverhampton's Molineux - and begins on February 17.

Golden moment: Canada beat Sweden in the gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics

Ready to 'climb a new mountain'

Canada are currently sixth in the FIFA world rankings but the Arnold Clark Cup is a key test of Canada's credentials against quality opposition.

"We want to be competing with the best continuously," 35-year-old Priestman, who hails from England, said. "We want to keep moving forward."

To move forward, Canada must build on their Olympic gold in Tokyo with a strong performance at the next World Cup, but Canada's performances on the biggest stage have left a lot to be desired. They have historically struggled to get out of the group stages and their best ever finish was the semifinals in 2003.

There's been a recent upturn, though. At the 2015 World Cup, Canada reached the quarterfinals on home soil and the world recognized the talent of a young Kadeisha Buchanan, who won best young player at the tournament and has gone on to play over 100 times in Canada's back line. In 2019, Canada made it out of the group stage but lost in the last 16 to Sweden - although revenge against the Swedes would follow two years later in that gold medal match at the Olympics in Tokyo.

"We know from the last World Cup seven of the eight teams from the knockout rounds were from Europe. So we have to get the experience playing European teams." Priestman said.

Expectations are higher now too. After winning Olympic gold, this team has a "completely different mountain to climb."

Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan has won the Women's Champions League four times with Lyon.

The gap is closing

While Canada doesn't have a professional women's league of their own, many of their players ply their trade in the United States or Europe.

Buchanan is a four-time Champions League winner with French giants Lyon, goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe and forward Jordyn Huitema play in France too at Paris Saint-Germain, forward Janine Beckie is at Manchester City in the Women's Super League while a large chunk play in the United States.

But probably no other player represents Canada as much as captain Christine Sinclair, who plays in the USA for the Portland Thorns. Often described as the greatest player of all time, she holds the international goalscoring record among both women and men.

Yet despite their individual quality, they haven't always struck the right balance and often struggle to impose themselves as an attacking force - but Priestman thinks women's international football is wide open right now.

"If you look at the teams in the top ten, it's closer than it's ever been.” Priestman said. "I think the women's games has moved so far. Any team in that top ten (FIFA rankings) can go and win a World Cup or the Euros."

'Canada are not underestimated anymore' - Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

Canada on the rise

While the gap is closing, it's hard not to shake off the feeling that Canada remains one of the most underappreciated women's soccer teams in the world.

The recent snub at the FIFPro World XI was indicative of that obscurity - not a single Canadian player made it despite winning Olympic gold.

Despite a lack of mainstream appreciation, Canada's Olympic victory has pushed them to the forefront, forcing many to take notice - that extends to two-time world champions Germany.

"They're not (underestimated) anymore but I think for a long time they were. They were never quite considered top favorites," Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg told DW ahead of the Arnold Clark Cup. "But they always showed that they're good for surprises and produce great individual players."

Canada has all the ingredients to take it to the next level and to ensure Tokyo is a stepping stone to greater success. No one underestimates them anymore and that's a new reality for Canada to get used to.

