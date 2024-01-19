  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel at war
TechnologyGlobal issues

Tandem solar cells

Kai Steinecke
January 19, 2024

Imagine creating solar panels without relying on materials in short supply and adopting an eco-friendlier production process. What if we could simultaneously boost efficiency? Enter perovskite tandem solar cells—an innovation that has long held the promise of revolutionizing the solar energy landscape.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bSuI
Skip next section More on Technology from around the world

More on Technology from around the world

DW Planet A | Thumbnail

Why Silicon Valley needs a new name

We can thank silicon for everything from computers to solar panels, but it's reaching its limits.
TechnologyJanuary 12, 202410:27 min
DW Sendung Made in Germany 12.09.2023 l Ocean Battery

Green energy from the ocean blue

Technology to generate energy from the ocean has been around for hundreds of years — why hasn't it caught on yet?
TechnologySeptember 14, 202307:50 min
MADE Space Junk

Collecting debris in outer space

Space debris has been flying around near Earth’s orbit for more than 50 years. What's the solution?
TechnologyJune 30, 202308:15 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW "Planet A" Key Visual Composite

Planet A

We're destroying our environment at an alarming rate. But it doesn't need to be this way. Planet A explores the shift towards an eco-friendly world and challenges our ideas about what dealing with climate change means.

Go to show Planet A