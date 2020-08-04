 Are humans small or big? | Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine | DW | 29.07.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Tomorrow Today

Are humans small or big?

This week's viewer question comes from Carlos Andrade in Colombia.

Watch video 02:46

More in the Media Center

Wangari Maathai Projekt African Roots © Comic Republic/DW (nicht ausprägen!)

Wangari Maathai: The outspoken conservationist 04.08.2020

EMBARGO UNTIL OCTOBER 31, 19:00 CET - Swiss paraplegic patient Sebastian Tobler, center, walks thanks to the electrical stimulation of his spinal cord surrounded by Professor Gregoire Courtine, right, and Professor Jocelyne Bloch, left, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, October 30, 2018. Swiss scientists Gregoire Courtine - EPFL (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne) and CHUV/Unil (Lausanne University Hospital) - and Jocelyne Bloch (CHUV/Unil) will publish a ground breaking double study in the prestigious scientific journals Nature and Nature Neuroscience on November 1st, showing with their team that three patients with chronic paraplegia were able to walk over ground thanks to precise electrical stimulation of their spinal cords via a wireless implant. (KEYSTONE/Valentin Flauraud)

Hope for the Paralyzed 22.07.2022

ARCHIV - 22.05.2018, Berlin: Ein Schritt des CRISPR/Cas9-Verfahrens ist in einem Labor eines Zentrums für Molekulare Medizin in vielfacher Vergrößerung auf einem Monitor zu sehen. Der Einsatz von Stammzellen ist mit großen Hoffnungen auf Heilung schwerer Krankheiten verbunden. Eine Gewinnung aus menschlichen Embryonen würde aber ethische und gesetzliche Grenzen überschreiten. Patentgegner wollen nun ein Patent dazu für nichtig erklären lassen. Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Ethics and Gene Technology 22.07.2022

DW Projekt Zukunft Sendungslogo Englisch (Tomorrow Today)

Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine 22.07.2022

More from Tomorrow Today

Our hunger for energy poses a threat to the climate and our own future. Is there a feasible solution?

Climate threat and human activity 29.07.2022

Researchers are using modern methods and tools to solve a brutal crime from the Stone Age.

Solving a Stone Age whodunnit 29.07.2022

DW Projekt Zukunft Sendungslogo Englisch (Tomorrow Today)

Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine 29.07.2022

Hände mit Wasserstrahl

Why is water odorless, tasteless and colorless? 22.07.2022

Read also

Sperm and egg cell on microscope. Scientific background. 3d illustration

Life and ethics in an 'era of genetics' 27.07.2022

The promise of genetics is huge: From recreating extinct animals to securing our very own human survival on Earth. But what of the ethics in the science?

The bright star at the center of NGC 3132, while prominent when viewed by NASA’s Webb Telescope in near-infrared light, plays a supporting role in sculpting the surrounding nebula. A second star, barely visible at lower left along one of the bright star’s diffraction spikes, is the nebula’s source. It has ejected at least eight layers of gas and dust over thousands of years. But the bright central star visible here has helped “stir” the pot, changing the shape of this planetary nebula’s highly intricate rings by creating turbulence. The pair of stars are locked in a tight orbit, which leads the dimmer star to spray ejected material in a range of directions as they orbit one another, resulting in these jagged rings. Hundreds of straight, brightly-lit lines pierce through the rings of gas and dust. These “spotlights” emanate from the bright star and stream through holes in the nebula like sunlight through gaps in a cloud. But not all of the starlight can escape. The density of the central region, set off in teal, is reflected by how transparent or opaque it is. Areas that are a deeper teal indicate that the gas and dust are denser – and light is unable to break free. Data from Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) were used to make this extremely detailed image. It is teeming with scientific information – and research will begin following its release. This is not only a crisp image of a planetary nebula – it also shows us objects in the vast distances of space behind it. The transparent red sections of the planetary nebula – and all the areas outside it – are filled with distant galaxies. Look for the bright angled line at the upper left. It is not starlight – it is a faraway galaxy seen edge-on. Distant spirals, of many shapes and colors, also dot the scene. Those that are farthest away – or very dusty – are small and red. For a full array of Webb’s first images and spectra, including downloadable files, please visit: https://webbtelescope.org/news/first-images NIRCam was built by a team at the University of Arizona and Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Technology Center.

Why the new James Webb Space Telescope images are so important for science 13.07.2022

The first images from the Webb Telescope have wowed the world with their beauty. But what do they mean for the future of astronomy?

This Feb. 10, 2021 image taken by the United Arab Emirates' Amal, or Hope, probe released Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, shows Mars. Scientists say they've confirmed the meteorite from Mars contains no evidence of ancient Martian life. The rock caused a splash 25 years ago when a NASA-led team announced that its organic compounds may have been left by living creatures, however primitive. Researchers chipped away at that theory over the decades. A team of scientists led by Andrew Steele of the Carnegie Institution published their findings Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center/UAE Space Agency, via AP)

InSight mission on Mars begins to say goodbye to Earth 23.05.2022

The NASA InSight research mission has provided our first look at the red planet's interior. Now, the lander is set to power down by December 2022, bringing the four-year-long scientific endeavor to a successful end.

Trinkwasserreserven reduzieren sich weltweit Nur 0,3 Prozent der Gesamtwassermenge der Erde sind für den Menschen als Trinkwasser geeignet. Die kostbare Ressource beginnt bedrohlich zu schrumpfen, denn die natürlichen Wasserspeicher sind durch den Klimawandel aus dem Gleichgewicht geraten. Sendung: Dokumentation Unser Trinkwasser – Versiegt die Quelle? Sendedatum: 20.03.2022 ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit dieser Dokumentation

Our Drinking Water - Is the Earth Drying up? 02.03.2022

Only 0.3 percent of the Earth's total water supply is suitable for human consumption. Ominously, this precious resource is beginning to shrink. Natural water reservoirs are drying up due to climate change.