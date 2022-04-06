 April showers, spiders and dew: German weather lore | Meet the Germans | DW | 06.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Meet the Germans

April showers, spiders and dew: German weather lore

Rain or shine? Today, people consult a weather app. For millennia, ancient weather lore, often in rhymes, would help predict weather patterns.

  • rainbow over fields (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    Traditional German weather wisdom

    April showers

    "Der April macht was er will": German weather lore has it that "April does what it wants." In fact, April is a bit of a moody month, sunshine one moment and a thunderstorm or even snow the next. English-language weather wisdom has it that "April showers bring May flowers." The term "showers" is tell-tale and ties in with the German proverb of a volatile month.

  • sunrise (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Eifert)

    Traditional German weather wisdom

    Delight or warning

    "Red sky at night, shepherds' delight — red sky in the morning, shepherds take warning" is one of the best known weather proverbs. The German version (Abendrot, Schönwetterbot) is similar— red skies at sunrise or sunset are harbingers of vastly different conditions. The first part of the prediction is often true as weather in this part of the world often comes from the west.

  • Cologne Cathedral reflected in a puddle (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

    Traditional German weather wisdom

    Rain in May

    "Mairegen bringt Segen" literally means rain in May is a blessing. The English proverb goes "Cold wet May, barn full of hay." That may contradict the notion of the merry month of May, but farmers and anyone who calls a garden their own will appreciate the occasional drenching shower.

  • swalor flies above flowering weeds (-picture alliance/blickwinkel/T. Will)

    Traditional German weather wisdom

    False indicator

    One swallow does not a summer make, or as the very same German proverb goes, "Eine Schwalbe macht noch keinen Sommer." The migratory birds do return to Europe at the start of summer, but seeing just one of them swoop by is not the signal to don shorts and flip-flops just yet; it could be an isolated incident.

  • water trickling on dog (picture-alliance/Photopqr/Voix du Nord/Maxppp)

    Traditional German weather wisdom

    Dog days bright and clear

    Ever heard of the dog days of summer? In Germany, they are the four weeks beginning around July 23. Farmers' lore had it that "Dog days bright and clear indicate a happy year – but when accompanied by rain, for better times our hopes are in vain." German has the same idiom, the summer period is known as "Hundstage." Rain or shine mattered, as it would determine the outcome of the fall harvest.

  • dew drop on blade of grass (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    Traditional German weather wisdom

    Dew on the grass

    "Viel Morgentau macht den Himmel blau" (Much morning dew makes for blue skies) is the German equivalent of "dew on the grass, no rain will come to pass." The proverb seems to point out a truth about the existence of dew — tiny beads of condensation — in the early morning hours. If a high pressure system is at work, fair weather is on hand.

  • full moon with a halo seen in iceland on the glacier Jökulsárlón, (picture-alliance/dpa/imageBROKER)

    Traditional German weather wisdom

    Ring around the moon

    A halo around the moon, which is caused by light refracting through the ice crystals that make up the wispy cirrus clouds, portends rain, according to weather lore in both English and German ("Wenn der Mond hat einen Ring, folgt der Regen allerdings": If the moon has a ring, rain will follow). Cirrus clouds actually do often herald a low pressure system.

  • Halloween iat the White house, huge spider webs and spiders (picture-alliance/dpa/Consolidated/O. Douliery)

    Traditional German weather wisdom

    Harbingers of winter

    According to German farmers' almanachs, if spiders move indoors, winter is on their heels ("Ziehen die Spinnen ins Gemach, kommt gleich der Winter nach"). Spiders, insects and other animals are believed to react to changes in atmospheric pressure — some scamper for shelter. The huge spiders in the photo above decorated the White House on Halloween in 2017 — and are immune to cold weather.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


  • rainbow over fields (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    Traditional German weather wisdom

    April showers

    "Der April macht was er will": German weather lore has it that "April does what it wants." In fact, April is a bit of a moody month, sunshine one moment and a thunderstorm or even snow the next. English-language weather wisdom has it that "April showers bring May flowers." The term "showers" is tell-tale and ties in with the German proverb of a volatile month.

  • sunrise (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Eifert)

    Traditional German weather wisdom

    Delight or warning

    "Red sky at night, shepherds' delight — red sky in the morning, shepherds take warning" is one of the best known weather proverbs. The German version (Abendrot, Schönwetterbot) is similar— red skies at sunrise or sunset are harbingers of vastly different conditions. The first part of the prediction is often true as weather in this part of the world often comes from the west.

  • Cologne Cathedral reflected in a puddle (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

    Traditional German weather wisdom

    Rain in May

    "Mairegen bringt Segen" literally means rain in May is a blessing. The English proverb goes "Cold wet May, barn full of hay." That may contradict the notion of the merry month of May, but farmers and anyone who calls a garden their own will appreciate the occasional drenching shower.

  • swalor flies above flowering weeds (-picture alliance/blickwinkel/T. Will)

    Traditional German weather wisdom

    False indicator

    One swallow does not a summer make, or as the very same German proverb goes, "Eine Schwalbe macht noch keinen Sommer." The migratory birds do return to Europe at the start of summer, but seeing just one of them swoop by is not the signal to don shorts and flip-flops just yet; it could be an isolated incident.

  • water trickling on dog (picture-alliance/Photopqr/Voix du Nord/Maxppp)

    Traditional German weather wisdom

    Dog days bright and clear

    Ever heard of the dog days of summer? In Germany, they are the four weeks beginning around July 23. Farmers' lore had it that "Dog days bright and clear indicate a happy year – but when accompanied by rain, for better times our hopes are in vain." German has the same idiom, the summer period is known as "Hundstage." Rain or shine mattered, as it would determine the outcome of the fall harvest.

  • dew drop on blade of grass (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    Traditional German weather wisdom

    Dew on the grass

    "Viel Morgentau macht den Himmel blau" (Much morning dew makes for blue skies) is the German equivalent of "dew on the grass, no rain will come to pass." The proverb seems to point out a truth about the existence of dew — tiny beads of condensation — in the early morning hours. If a high pressure system is at work, fair weather is on hand.

  • full moon with a halo seen in iceland on the glacier Jökulsárlón, (picture-alliance/dpa/imageBROKER)

    Traditional German weather wisdom

    Ring around the moon

    A halo around the moon, which is caused by light refracting through the ice crystals that make up the wispy cirrus clouds, portends rain, according to weather lore in both English and German ("Wenn der Mond hat einen Ring, folgt der Regen allerdings": If the moon has a ring, rain will follow). Cirrus clouds actually do often herald a low pressure system.

  • Halloween iat the White house, huge spider webs and spiders (picture-alliance/dpa/Consolidated/O. Douliery)

    Traditional German weather wisdom

    Harbingers of winter

    According to German farmers' almanachs, if spiders move indoors, winter is on their heels ("Ziehen die Spinnen ins Gemach, kommt gleich der Winter nach"). Spiders, insects and other animals are believed to react to changes in atmospheric pressure — some scamper for shelter. The huge spiders in the photo above decorated the White House on Halloween in 2017 — and are immune to cold weather.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


The world's oldest mountain observatory is the meteorological observatory at Hohenpeissenberg, situated in the foothills of the Alps about 60 kilometers (37 miles) southwest of Munich.

Meteorological measurements began there in 1781, and the station constantly works on "methods to improve weather forecast and emergency alerts," according to its website.  From the start, it was part of a weather observation network including dozens of stations spread out from the Ural Mountains in Russia to North America and from Greenland to the Mediterranean Sea.

While scientists now use algorithms and large amounts of data for weather forecasts, early weather predictions usually relied on persistence, experience and watching wildlife and recurring natural phenomena.  

Swallows and spiders, dew drops and thunderstorms: Some proverbs were probably more accurate than others... Check out the picture gallery for popular German weather lore.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on Instagram, on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans, and check out DW's cartoon series That's so German for a humorous take on German culture and stereotypes.

Watch video 03:01

Asparagus: An ode to Germany's favorite vegetable

DW recommends

Meet the Germans  

German idioms in challenging times

From stiff ears to cups of tea and the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel, Germans use vivid idioms of encouragement in times of the COVID-19 pandemic. (27.03.2020)  

German idioms involving salt: The soup is too salty; you must be in love

Once known as "white gold," salt is an essential element of life. No wonder it's trickled into language and German idioms. Oversalting, for instance, is seen as a sign that you're in love... (11.03.2020)  