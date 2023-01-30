Anwar Ashraf

Anwar focuses on stories related social issues and human rights. He is mostly engaged in video production and developing new storytelling formats. He has co-developed various video formats in DW, including the fact-checking explainer videos.

After completing his studies in history and earning a journalism degree in India, Anwar started his career as a political correspondent and editor. He worked for several Indian media outlets before moving to Germany in 2006 to work for the DW Hindi service as an editor and radio presenter, marking the beginning of his long-standing association with Deutsche Welle. Throughout his journey, Anwar has worked in newspapers, radio and television and is currently working for digital platforms.

Anwar remains at the forefront of evolving media trends and eagerly embraces new technologies to enhance his work. In addition to his journalistic endeavors, he actively imparts his knowledge and expertise to media professionals and aspiring journalists through training sessions. Anwar's training focuses on empowering skills in visual storytelling and video production, equipping them for success in the ever-changing media landscape.