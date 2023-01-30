  1. Skip to content
DW Fact Checker Anwar Ashraf
Image: DW

Anwar Ashraf

Video journalist and media trainer

Anwar Ashraf is an author and trainer with over 25 years of journalistic experience. He is one of the founding members of DW's fact-checking team.

Anwar focuses on stories related social issues and human rights. He is mostly engaged in video production and developing new storytelling formats. He has co-developed various video formats in DW, including the fact-checking explainer videos.

After completing his studies in history and earning a journalism degree in India, Anwar started his career as a political correspondent and editor. He worked for several Indian media outlets before moving to Germany in 2006 to work for the DW Hindi service as an editor and radio presenter, marking the beginning of his long-standing association with Deutsche Welle. Throughout his journey, Anwar has worked in newspapers, radio and television and is currently working for digital platforms.

Anwar remains at the forefront of evolving media trends and eagerly embraces new technologies to enhance his work. In addition to his journalistic endeavors, he actively imparts his knowledge and expertise to media professionals and aspiring journalists through training sessions. Anwar's training focuses on empowering skills in visual storytelling and video production, equipping them for success in the ever-changing media landscape.

Featured stories by Anwar Ashraf

A black and white close-up photograph of Mahatma Gandhi, his hands clasped in front of his nose

Fact check: 4 myths about Mahatma Gandhi

DW examines some of the myths surrounding Gandhi, the leader of India's independence movement.
SocietyJanuary 30, 2023
Stories by Anwar Ashraf

hands clasped on white sheets with the blur of bodies in the background

Fact check: No, Sweden is not holding a 'sex championship'

Fact check: No, Sweden is not holding a 'sex championship'

Some media outlets reported that Sweden had declared sex a sport and would hold a tournament to determine a champion.
SportsJune 7, 2023
Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro are pictured through a broken glass

Fact check: Fakes about the Brazil riots

Fact check: Fakes about the Brazil riots

The claims made on social networks included that President Lula had been evacuated and the internet shut down.
PoliticsJanuary 10, 2023
Two hands put paper into a gold box with a lock

Fact check: Myths about German ballot 'fraud'

Fact check: Myths about German ballot 'fraud'

An open padlock on a ballot box, a broken seal at another — are claims of election fraud in Germany warranted?
PoliticsSeptember 26, 2021
Journalists watching the chancellor debate on September 12, 2021

Fact-checking Germany's chancellor debate

Fact-checking Germany's chancellor debate

Two weeks ahead of Germany's Bundestag election the three chancellor candidates sparred again in a televised debate.
PoliticsSeptember 13, 2021
DW GMF 2019 | Fellows Day | Workshops | Closing Ceremony

The Global Media Forum fellowship program

The Global Media Forum fellowship program

Since 2012, the Global Media Forum fellowship has welcomed up to 200 participants from around the world annually.
February 20, 2019
external

A Glimpse of the 2018 Global Media Forum

A Glimpse of the 2018 Global Media Forum

The GMF is one-of-a-kind gathering that brings together the best and the brightest decision-makers and influencers from the worlds of journalism, digital media, politics, business, civil society and academia.
MediaAugust 24, 201803:00 min
