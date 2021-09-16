Visit the new DW website

Antarctic

It's the southernmost landmass. And it's seeing changes.

The Antarctic, home to endemic wildlife like penguins. Global warming is causing changes at the South Pole, including higher temperatures and ice melt. Its future remains in question in the face of climate change - with planetary implications.

16.9.2021*** This image, provided on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows a map of the ozone hole over the South Pole on 16 September 2021. Scientists say the Southern Hemisphere ozone hole is larger than usual and already surpasses the size of Antarctica. (AP Photo/European Space Agency, ESA)

Ozone hole larger than usual, EU scientists say 16.09.2021

A group of EU scientists say the hole in the ozone layer over Antarctica is larger than the continent itself . The discovery comes as the world marks the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.
A griffon vulture spreads it wings bearing its tracking tags as it prepares to fly after it was temporarily captured as part of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, near Sde Boker in southern Israel October 29, 2019. Picture taken October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Humans outnumbered: 11 amazing birds 27.08.2021

Only think of birds when they poop or migrate overhead? Well, think again. Numbering between 50 and 400 billion in the world, there are way more of them than there are of us.
Icebergs near Ilulissat, Greenland. Climate change is having a profound effect in Greenland with glaciers and the Greenland ice cap retreating. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto)

Greenland: Heatwave causes 'massive melting event' 31.07.2021

Researchers say the Greenland ice sheet shed enough water in one day "to cover Florida with two inches of water." Experts fear an acceleration of the trend as atmospheric patterns change and temperatures rise.
Packeis und Treibeis, Antarktis, Suedpolarmeer | drifting ice and pack ice, Antarctica, Suedpolarmeer | Verwendung weltweit

Antarctic nearing climate disaster despite landmark historic treaty 23.06.2021

Burning fossil fuels threatens one of the last areas on Earth left unspoiled by extractive human industries.

A view of the newly calved iceberg designated A-76 by scientists, the largest currently afloat in the world according to the European Space Agency (ESA), and captured by the ESA's Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission is seen in this handout photo obtained by Reuters on May 20, 2021. ESA/Copernicus Sentinel-1 Mission, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. Link to CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO licence text: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/igo/

World's largest iceberg spotted in Antarctica 20.05.2021

A newly calved iceberg in Antarctica is larger than the size of the Spanish island of Majorca, making it the biggest berg currently afloat in the world.

FILE - In an Aug, 16, 2005 file photo, an iceberg melts in Kulusuk, Greenland near the arctic circle. A new report finds permafrost in the Arctic is thawing faster than ever before. The annual report card released Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, also finds water is warming and sea ice is melting at the fastest pace in 1,500 years at the top of the world. (AP Photo/John McConnico, File) |

Melting ice: What's the big deal? 30.04.2021

Global heating might be melting the planet's glaciers and ice sheets, but can't we simply avoid rising seas and run for the hills?
View of a glacier at sunset at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica on November 07, 2019. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP) (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Massive iceberg breaks off from Antarctica 26.02.2021

An iceberg the size of Greater London came off the Antarctic ice shelf years after the first cracks formed. Scientists, however, are skeptical of the role of climate change in this case.
11.02.2021, Antarktis, Weddellmeer: Sessile Tiere - ähnlich wie Schwämmen - sind an einem Felsbrocken auf dem Meeresboden befestigt. Unter Hunderte Meter dickem Eis haben Forscher in der Antarktis zufällig an extreme Bedingungen angepasste Lebensformen entdeckt. (zu dpa «Unter 900 Meter dickem Eis: Leben unter Extrembedingungen aufgespürt») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ (C) British Antarctic Survey/dpa/picture alliance

A close look at marine marvels 16.02.2021

The ocean is truly home to some of the most amazing creatures, such as species recently discovered under Antarctica. Here's a selection of the world's most interesting aquatic animals.
The Chilean Bernard O'Higgins base on the Antarctic Peninsular near Prime Head, Cape Legoupil, Antarctica.

COVID hits Antarctica, the virus' last untouched continent 23.12.2020

Chile has registered 26 coronavirus infections at its General Bernardo O'Higgins Riquelme Antarctic Base. An additional three people tested positive in a vessel that been at the base to bring personnel and supplies.
In this July 2020, photo supplied by Feeonaa and Neville Clifton, Neville and Feeonaa Clifton are pictured by the San Aotea II fishing boat in the Falkland Islands. The Cliftons, a honeymoon couple who were stranded on the remote Falkland Islands in March because of the coronavirus have managed to get home to New Zealand, Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020 by hitching a lift of more than 5,000 nautical miles (9,200 kilometers) on an Antarctic fishing boat. (Feeonaa/Neville Clifton via AP) |

Stranded New Zealand honeymooners hitch lift from Falkland Islands on fishing boat 04.08.2020

A newly-wed couple have finally returned home after an extended honeymoon stranded on the Falkland Islands and an unusual ride back on an Antarctic fishing vessel — the best option available to them amid the coronavirus.
08.02.2020 (200213) -- THE GREAT WALL STATION, Feb. 13, 2020 (Xinhua) -- A penguin is seen near the Great Wall station in Antarctica, Feb. 8, 2020. Members of China's 36th Antarctic expedition aboard China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, started unloading supplies recently at the Great Wall station. The Great Wall station, built in 1985, is China's first research base on the continent. It is located near a nature reserve where groups of penguins and seals are often seen. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

South Pole warming faster than rest of Earth: study 30.06.2020

The South Pole has been getting warmer at more than three times the normal global rate, according to a new study. Research shows the changes are linked to natural weather variations as well as human behavior.
ANTARCTICA - FEBRUARY 26: An adelie penguin's foot are seen on rock at Yalour Island in Antarctica on February 26, 2019. Turkish scientific research team has completed their navigation after set up a research camp within the 3rd National Science Antarctica Expedition, under the auspices of Presidency of Turkey and under the coordination of the Ministry of Industry and Technology and Istanbul Technical University (ITU) Polar Research Center (PolReC). The continent, which is not under the rule of any countries, is called the 'science' and 'peace' continent. Antarctica, the world's fifth largest continent, with an area of 14 million square kilometers, is located in the southernmost part of the southern hemisphere. The 98 percent of the continent is covered with ice with an average thickness of 1.6 kilometers, contains 67 percent of the freshwater source on the Earth. The untouched nature of Antarctica is of great importance for our future of the world. Antarctica, which has no indigenous people, is home to penguins, seals, whales, birds and various animals. Ozge Elif Kizil / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Microplastics found for first time in Antarctica's food chain 24.06.2020

Microplastics have reached one of the world's most remote food systems, a new study has found. The findings raise concerns over the future of Antarctica's fragile ecosystem, which is already threatened by climate change.
Mai 2020, Argentinien, Feuerland, Screenshots aus den Film: Die Biologin Andrea Raya Rey hat zwanzig Jahre lang eine der sieben Pinguinkolonien in Feuerland, im äußersten Süden Argentiniens, untersucht. Neunzig Prozent der 5.000 Nester in dieser Isla-Martillo-Kolonie sind wegen des Abfalls aus der Stadt Ushuaia mit Plastik überzogen. Darüber hinaus hat der Klimawandel die Nahrungskette und den Energiegehalt der Nahrung verändert und bedroht ihr Überleben.

Protecting Argentina's imperiled penguins from plastic waste 22.05.2020

Penguins living at the "end of the world" are facing threats from climate change, tourism and plastic waste. A group of biologists in South America's most southerly point is trying to help the semi-aquatic birds.

View of a glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica on November 07, 2019. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP) (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Antarctica experiences first known heat wave 31.03.2020

Scientists say they have recorded the continent's first heat wave after a spike in temperatures in late January. Researchers expressed concern about the damage the phenomenon could have on flora and fauna.
A group of chinstrap penguins walk on top of an iceberg floating near Lemaire Channel, Antarctica, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino SEARCH ANTARCTICA PENGUINS FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES.

Antarctic expedition reveals dramatic penguin decline 13.03.2020

February was the hottest month ever recorded in Antarctica. Climate change is having a severe impact on the remote region and the population of chinstrap penguins is heavily declining, as scientists recently found out.
A penguin walks on Danco Island, Antarctica, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini SEARCH ANTARCTICA FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES.

Antarctica records continent's hottest temperature ever 07.02.2020

An Argentine research base has measured the highest temperature on Antarctica on record. Rising temperatures are accelerating melt-off from glaciers and ice sheets, threatening island nations and coastal towns.
