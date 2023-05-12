  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
COP28
Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issues

Antarctica: world’s largest iceberg on the move

Kaukab Shairani
December 5, 2023

Four thousand square kilometers mass of ice are on the move in Antarctica. Scientists are investigating the iceberg, known as A23a, to gather information on how climate change is affecting the southern ocean.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Zp36
Skip next section Similar stories from Global issues

Similar stories from Global issues

DW Eco India Sendung | Klimawandel

Early weather warnings: Matter of life and deat

Extreme weather has become easier to predict, but getting the word out can still be a problem.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 16, 202206:49 min
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

A firefighter extinguishes the fire in a burning car in a parking lot

Fact check: Myths about electric vehicles busted

Some people still hesitate to buy electric cars. We take a look at the five most popular myths about EVs.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 4, 202308:21 min
A hand holds a sieve filled with microplastic particles taken from the ocean

Can the problem of plastic pollution ever be solved?

Microplastic particles are a threat to the environment and human health. The problem: nobody can agree on a solution.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 18, 202302:40 min
A person walks on the cracked dry lake bottom in Uruguay

25% of the world's people face water stress: WRI report

A new report says a quarter of the world's population can't meet the demand for drinking, agriculture and industry.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 16, 202302:23 min
Show more