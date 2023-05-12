Antarctica: world’s largest iceberg on the move

Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesAntarctica: world’s largest iceberg on the moveTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesKaukab Shairani12/05/2023December 5, 2023Four thousand square kilometers mass of ice are on the move in Antarctica. Scientists are investigating the iceberg, known as A23a, to gather information on how climate change is affecting the southern ocean. https://p.dw.com/p/4Zp36Advertisement