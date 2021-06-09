Visit the new DW website

Anselm Kiefer

German painter, sculptor and mixed media artist Anselm Kiefer is renowned for his works dealing with the history of Germany and most particularly the Holocaust.

Born around the end of World War II, on March 8, 1945, the German artist Anselm Kiefer has tackled in his works the most difficult themes of Germany's recent past and built in German mythology and influences from the Kabbalah. His art is also inspired by the poems of Paul Celan. He often incorporates materials such as straw, ash, clay and lead in his large-scale paintings and sculptures. He has been living in France since 1992 and is one of the most sought-after contemporary artists.

