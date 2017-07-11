Angola: Thousands protest disputed vote result

Thousand of the opposition supporters took to the streets of the Angola's capital on Saturday to protest against alleged electoral fraud in divisive elections last month.

The demonstrations were called by the opposition National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) — the main opposition party and former rebel movement that fought a 27-year civil war against the ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) government that ended in 2002.

The formerly Marxist MPLA won a razor-thin majority of 51.17% of the vote, earning a second term in office for President Joao Lourenco, the 68-year-old ex-general. It was the MPLA's worst electoral showing since independence from Portugal in 1975. UNITA got about 44%, its best result yet.

UNITA's leader Adalberto Costa Junior had called for the protests after losing to Lourenco. The party challenged the results of the August 24 vote in court, but the country's top court dismissed the petition and UNITA then called for national rallies to begin one month after the vote.

Opposition parties and civic groups said the vote was marred by irregularities. However, UNITA has not yet released any evidence of fraud. Observers from elsewhere in Africa hailed the peaceful nature of the polls, but raised questions on issues including press freedom and the accuracy of the electoral roll.

More than 2,000 protesters took to the streets of downtown Luanda, some brandishing placards inscribed with slogans such as "respect for the people's vote" and waving UNITA flags.

"The citizens are not with the MPLA. We want them out!", demonstrators chanted in unison. Many of them are among the young and unemployed who feel abandoned by the MPLA, whose leading members have been made billionaires by Angola's oil wealth while most Angolans live in poverty.

The protesters took over Independence Square, where the MPLA traditionally holds rallies and victory parties. They have been peaceful, although analysts fear there is enough anger and frustration among youth for protests to quickly turn violent.

Costa Junior who is credited with reviving the opposition in Angola, told young protesters that "your presence here is an example of courage and this is the beginning of a march for the future."

