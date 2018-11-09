 Angelique Kerber appoints Rainer Schüttler as new coach | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 13.11.2018

Sports

Angelique Kerber appoints Rainer Schüttler as new coach

A month after parting ways with Wim Fisset, Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber has a new coach. The German number one has turned to former Grand Slam finalist Rainer Schüttler as the new season approaches.

Tennisspieler, Rainer Schüttler (Getty Images/H.Magerstaedt)

Kerber split with Fisset ahead of the WTA Finals in Singapore due to "differences of opinion as to the future direction," with the Belgian. She exited the tournament in the group stage but is now focusing her attention on the Australian Open at the start of 2019.

Various German media outlets reported on Tuesday that Kerber, 30, will join forces with compatriot Schüttler - who reached the Australian Open final in 2003 - at the end of this month after her vacation.

The appointment of the 42-year-old comes as something of a surprise, with his coaching track record fairly minimal. Schüttler, has worked on the coaching staff of the relatively unknown Serbian player Janko Tipsarevic and runs a tennis academy in Offenbach but he now set to work with the woman ranked number 2 in the world.

Kerber was reportedly keen to have a German-speaking coach installed ahead of the 2019 season as she bids to add to her three Grand Slam titles.

mp (SID/DPA)

