Andrzej Wajda, (1926 -2016) was a Polish film and theater director and a member of the so-called Polish Film School. He received an Honorary Oscar and a Palme d'Or during his extensive career.

As a teenager, Wajda was a member of the Polish resistance during World War II. Much acclaimed were his war films "A Generation" (1954), "Canal" (1956) and "Ashes and Diamonds" (1958), which all tell stories set during and after the war which challenge the national tradition of romantic heroism in art. Four of Wajda's films have been nominated for Oscars, namely "The Promised Land" (1975), "The Maids of Wilko" (1979), "Man of Iron" (1981), and "Katyn" (2007). His most acclaimed films were "Man of Marble," about an exemplary worker of the Stalinist period of socialist Poland, in 1977 and "Man of Iron" in 1981, about Solidarity labor movement leader Lech Walesa, which won the Cannes Palme d'Or.