Latvian conductor Andris Nelsons is recognized as one of the world's most renowned and innovative conductors.

Born in Riga in 1978 into a family of musicians, Grammy Award-winning conductor Andris Nelsons has been Music Director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 2014. In February 2018, Nelsons also became Gewandhauskapellmeister (music director) of the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra. Nelsons has recorded with the Boston Symphony Orchestra the album "Under Stalin's Shadow," of the Symphony No 10 of Shostakovich, which obtained a Grammy Award for best orchestral performance in 2015.