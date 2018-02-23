Visit the new DW website

Andris Nelsons

Latvian conductor Andris Nelsons is recognized as one of the world's most renowned and innovative conductors.

Born in Riga in 1978 into a family of musicians, Grammy Award-winning conductor Andris Nelsons has been Music Director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 2014. In February 2018, Nelsons also became Gewandhauskapellmeister (music director) of the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra. Nelsons has recorded with the Boston Symphony Orchestra the album "Under Stalin's Shadow," of the Symphony No 10 of Shostakovich, which obtained a Grammy Award for best orchestral performance in 2015.

Latvian conductor Andris Nelsons performs at a concert in Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong province, 19 October 2017. Foto: Li Lewei/Imaginechina/dpa |

Andris Nelsons takes up the baton at the Gewandhaus Orchestra in Leipzig 23.02.2018

One of the most sought-after conductors of our time, Latvian Andris Nelsons has officially taken on the role of conductor at the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, following in many famous footsteps.
Bayreuther Festspiele 2016 Parsifal Copyright: Bayreuther Festspiele/Enrico Nawrath

Discord in Bayreuth 15.08.2016

The Bayreuth Festival is the highlight of the German opera calendar. This year, Andris Nelsons has caused a stir by failing to honor his commitment to conduct Richard Wagner’s Parsifal.
Gäste kommen am 25.07.2014 zur Eröffnung der Bayreuther Festspiele auf dem Grünen Hügel in Bayreuth (Bayern) vor dem Festspielhaus an. Die Richard-Wagner-Festspiele sind eines der wichtigsten kulturellen und gesellschaftlichen Ereignisse Deutschlands. Foto: Tobias Hase/dpa

Scandals in Bayreuth: A brief history of cancelations at the Wagner Festival 06.07.2016

It was a last-minute upset, but not unusual for the Bayreuth Festival. Conductor Andris Nelsons called off his opening night performance and will be replaced by Hartmut Haenchen. Here's a history of Bayreuth drop-outs.
Bildnummer: 54330687 Datum: 20.08.2010 Copyright: imago/CTK Photo Andris Nelsons, music director, performs with Bimingham symphony orchestra, during Dvorak s Prague festival, on Friday, August 20, 2010. Birmingham Symphony Orchestra perfoms Wagner s opera Lohengrin overture, Beethoven s Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No.5 and Dvorak s Symphony No.9 From the New World. (CTKxPhoto/StanislavxZbynek) PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Kultur People Aktion kbdig xcb 2010 quer o0 Dirigent Bildnummer 54330687 Date 20 08 2010 Copyright Imago CTK Photo Andris Nelsons Music Director performs With Symphony Orchestra during Dvorak S Prague Festival ON Friday August 20 2010 Birmingham Symphony Orchestra performer Wagner S Opera Lohengrin Overture Beethoven S Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No 5 and Dvorak S Symphony No 9 from The New World CTKxPhoto StanislavxZbynek PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Culture Celebrities Action shot Kbdig 2010 horizontal o0 Conductor

Star conductor Andris Nelsons leaves legendary Wagner festival in dispute 30.06.2016

Three and a half weeks before opening day, conductor Andris Nelsons has surprisingly cancelled his contract with the famous Bayreuth Festival. Both parties agreed to otherwise remain silent on the issue.
Andris Nelsons

Who'll take Simon Rattle's baton at the Berlin Phil? 05.05.2015

Old, young, traditional or edgy? A new chapter of music history unfolds with the May 11 election of Simon Rattle's successor as principal conductor of the Berlin Phiharmonic. Here are the most serious contenders.
Fotoinhalt: Der Dirigent John Eliot Gardiner und der Cellist Gautier Capucon nehmen Ovationen entgegen beim Eröffnungskonzert des Beethovenfests Bonn am 6. September 2014 ***Das Pressebild darf nur in Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung über das Bonner Beethovenfest 2014 verwendet werden*** Foto Beethovenfest Bonn

Standing string players open Beethovenfest with British flair 08.09.2014

Bonn's annual Beethovenfest launches a month-long program of 60 concerts with a period performance - and without Beethoven. The composer's works, played by some of the world's greatest musicians, are yet to come.
Bildnummer: 54330687 Datum: 20.08.2010 Copyright: imago/CTK Photo Andris Nelsons, music director, performs with Bimingham symphony orchestra, during Dvorak s Prague festival, on Friday, August 20, 2010. Birmingham Symphony Orchestra perfoms Wagner s opera Lohengrin overture, Beethoven s Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No.5 and Dvorak s Symphony No.9 From the New World. (CTKxPhoto/StanislavxZbynek)

Andris Nelsons: 'Beethoven is pure and honest' 05.09.2014

The Beethovenfest in Bonn presents all nine of Beethoven's symphonies on four consecutive evenings. Latvian star conductor Andris Nelsons wields the baton - and tells DW about "his" Beethoven.
***Achtung: Nur zur Berichterstattung über dieses Festival verwenden!*** Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony 7.12.14 (Marco Borggreve) Pressebilder: Tanglewood Gala Photos 7.12.14 https://app.box.com/s/4k0ys8upl5v1epguon6p

Andris Nelsons' triumph at Tanglewood 17.07.2014

At 35, he's already at the top of his field: Andris Nelsons, the designated music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, is shaping the group's famous Tanglewood summer fest. But he has no plans to stop there.
Conductor Andris Nelsons at a press conference ahead of the opening of the Bayreuth Festival 2010 in Bayreuth, Germany, 25 July 2010. The 99th festival opens with the opera 'Lohengrin'. The one-month festival is Germany's most prestigious culture event and devoted to operas by Richard Wagner. Photo: David Ebener dpa/lby

Nelsons: "Sensuality is part of Strauss" 09.06.2014

To mark the 150th anniversary of Richard Strauss' birth on June 11, Latvian star conductor Andris Nelsons reflected on the man and his music, saying both of which are essentially unexplainable.
Lohengrin (Jonas Kaufmann) and Elsa of Brabant (Annette Dasch) performing during a rehearsal of the opera 'Lohengrin' in Bayreuth, Germany (pictured on 17 July 2010). The 99th Bayreuth Festival opens on 25 July 2010. The one-month festival is Germany's most prestigious culture event and devoted to operas by Richard Wagner. Photo: David Ebener dpa/lby (ATTENTION: BLOCKING PERIOD! Do not use earlier than 25 July 2010, 16:00 CET. Editorial use only until end of September 2010) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

'Wagner opened my eyes for other composers,' says Andris Nelsons 25.08.2010

Conductor Andris Nelsons has been fascinated by German composer Richard Wagner since he was five years old. This year, he took the podium as conductor of Wagner's opera "Lohengrin" at the Bayreuth Festival.