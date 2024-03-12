Andrew Tate detained in Romania over UK sex charges

Online influencer Andrew Tate has been detained by Romanian authorities on charges of sexual aggression dating back to 2012-2015 in the UK. He was handed an arrest warrant issued by UK authorities.

Romanian authorities have detained divisive online influencer Andrew Tate on an arrest warrant issued by British authorities, his spokesperson said.

Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan Tate were detained Monday evening on allegations of sexual aggression in a UK case dating back to 2012-2015, spokesperson Mateea Petrescu said. The brothers "categorically" deny the charges, Tate's PR team said.

Petrescu said the Bucharest Court of Appeal is set to make a "pivotal decision" on Tuesday on whether to execute the warrants issued by UK's Westminster Magistrates Court.

Last 'remaining route' to hold Tate accountable

Four women had reported Tate to the UK authorities for alleged sexual violence and physical abuse, but the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute him.

The alleged victims then turned to crowdfunding to cover their legal costs as they pursue a civil case against him.

"We handed over our evidence about the horrific acts of violence we endured and waited for action. But four years later we were told the U.K. authorities would not prosecute him," they say on their campaign page . "It's our one remaining route to hold him accountable."

The public-interest defenders representing the women in the UK case said they would issue a statement later in the day on behalf of their client.

Tate was released from house arrest last year in a separate case

Tate and his brother were indicted in a separate case in Romania in June 2023 on charges of trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Tate won an appeal later that year in a Bucharest court to be released from house arrest. Both Tate and his brother deny all allegations against them in the case.

Tate and his brother are dual US-British nationals. Tate is a former kickboxer who has built up a massive social media following — 8.9 million followers on X — by sharing misogynistic views about the role of women and masculinity.

He was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for those views, but has been reinstated on X, formerly known as Twitter.

rm/nm (Reuters, AP)