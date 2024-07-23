  1. Skip to content
Anchal Vohra

Anchal Vohra is a DW correspondent and a columnist for Foreign Policy magazine. She covers politics, security policy and green transition.

Before moving to Brussels, Anchal covered conflict zones across the Middle East and for a time was also DW's Lebanon-based correspondent. She also reported for The Times, London, from the Middle East. 

When she began her career as a journalist Anchal was a TV anchor and reported on India and Afghanistan extensively. She continues to write on current affairs in these countries. 

Her areas of interest and expertise are conflict and security policy, India, the rise of the far right in Europe and broadly European politics. She is currently studying the EU's green deal. 

Skip next section Featured stories by Anchal Vohra

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban standing in front of a Russian flag

Hungary calls on EU to mediate over Ukraine-Russia oil spat

Budapest has called on the EU to mediate with Ukraine and restore Russian oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia.
PoliticsJuly 23, 2024
A woman (Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas) in a multi-colored wool dress walks toward the camera followed by bodyguards in Prague, Czech Republic, on October 6, 2022

What's Kaja Kallas' EU diplomacy priority?

Estonia's recently resigned premier wants to drive the EU's Russia policy. Does she lack vision on other key issues?
PoliticsJuly 15, 2024
Viktor Orban, prime minister of Hungary, waves to the crowd after finishing his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, in the US. on August 4, 2022

What does Hungary's Viktor Orban want?

Experts say Hungarian PM Orban is eyeing an alliance with Donald Trump should he be elected US president in November.
PoliticsJuly 9, 2024
Skip next section Stories by Anchal Vohra

Police clash with rioters in Rotherham

UK riots: How far-right actors capitalized on public anger

Who is the far right in the United Kingdom, and how did they fan the flames in the recent riots?
PoliticsAugust 7, 2024
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention with a bandage on his right ear

Prospect of Trump's return stokes anxiety in Europe

Europe is anxious over Trump abandoning Ukraine, and maybe even NATO. But he also has fans on the far-right.
PoliticsJuly 18, 2024
Ursula von der Leyen looks to the side

Ursula von der Leyen faces crucial EU vote on her future

On paper, Ursula von der Leyen has the votes she needs, but in Thursday's secret EU ballot, anything could happen.
PoliticsJuly 17, 2024
Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks on the campaign trail

Will UK Labour leader Keir Starmer realign with EU?

Labour leader Keir Starmer looks set to become the UK's next prime minister. How, if at all, will this affect the EU?
PoliticsJuly 4, 2024
Ursula von der Leyen looks on during a press conference, standing in front of EU flags

As EU decides top jobs, von der Leyen faces tough choice

Ursula von der Leyen will likely need the Greens or Europe's far right to secure the EU's top job. Who will she choose?
PoliticsJune 28, 2024
Protesters in Lebanon

Is Lebanon a failed state?

Lebanon is close to political and economic paralysis.
PoliticsJanuary 22, 2019
Show more stories
