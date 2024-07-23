Anchal Vohra

Before moving to Brussels, Anchal covered conflict zones across the Middle East and for a time was also DW's Lebanon-based correspondent. She also reported for The Times, London, from the Middle East.

When she began her career as a journalist Anchal was a TV anchor and reported on India and Afghanistan extensively. She continues to write on current affairs in these countries.

Her areas of interest and expertise are conflict and security policy, India, the rise of the far right in Europe and broadly European politics. She is currently studying the EU's green deal.