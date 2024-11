Estonia's former Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is expected to be confirmed as the European Union's new foreign policy chief today. The staunch Ukraine supporter will have to take on President-elect Donald Trump's incoming US administration.

This video incorrectly states that Kristine Berzina, one of the experts interviewed in the report, is the managing director of the German Marshall Fund. She is actually the managing director of the German Marshall Fund North, that is US, Nordic, Baltic and Arctic security. DW apologizes for the error.