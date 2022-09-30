An exercise for the arms and back

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Fitness trainer Aurelia Damann shows us an exercise to strengthen your arms, shoulders and upper back
Puberty can be a turbulent time in a teen's life. Their hormones go wild, their bodies are changing, and many experience romance and heartbreak for the first time. In Good Shape looks at ways to master these challenges.
Lack of social contacts, fear of getting infected or financial worries. Over two years of the Covid-19 pandemic have had a huge impact on the mental health of many people around the world.
Want to find out how fit you are? Looking for vegetarian protein sources for muscle building? Or have you always wondered how much salt you lose when you sweat?
Basketball fans are being treated to fast-paced action at the World Cup in Antwerp, Belgium. Having gained Olympic status prior to the 2021 Summer Games, the sport is expected to grow rapidly ahead of Paris 2024.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version