 An exercise for the arms and back | In Good Shape - The Health Show | DW | 30.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

In Good Shape

An exercise for the arms and back

Fitness trainer Aurelia Damann shows us an exercise to strengthen your arms, shoulders and upper back

More in the Media Center

Happy teenage girl using a smart phone watching online content sitting in a park

What is a digital relationship? 30.09.2022

Father and mother shouting and screaming at teenage daughter sitting behind table on kitchen. Family violence, conflicts and relationship problems.

Puberty problems: Tips for parents 30.09.2022

Gesunde Ernährung zurKkräftigung des Immunsystems

Enjoying good food - In good shape 23.09.2022

DW Sendung Good Shape | Aurelia Damann

Exercising shoulders and arms 23.09.2022

More from In Good Shape

In Good Shape

How to get through puberty - In good shape 30.09.2022

Sad teen boy outdoors with acne looking away from camera with black backwards hat and white shirt.

What helps clear up acne? 30.09.2022

Unhappy teenage girl with face acne looking in mirror, hormonal skin problems

Does social media make us hate our bodies? 30.09.2022

What triggers wet dreams?

What triggers wet dreams? 30.09.2022

Read also

DW In Good Shape Sendungslogo

How To Get Through Puberty 30.09.2022

Puberty can be a turbulent time in a teen's life. Their hormones go wild, their bodies are changing, and many experience romance and heartbreak for the first time. In Good Shape looks at ways to master these challenges.

Close-up of man holding head in hand worriedly Sweden, Stockholm, model released, property released Copyright: xMaskotx , MA80443

How to deal with anxiety? 02.09.2022

Lack of social contacts, fear of getting infected or financial worries. Over two years of the Covid-19 pandemic have had a huge impact on the mental health of many people around the world.

DW In Good Shape Sendungslogo

In Good Shape - Fitness 22.07.2022

Want to find out how fit you are? Looking for vegetarian protein sources for muscle building? Or have you always wondered how much salt you lose when you sweat?

22/06/2022Basket 3x3 ©Victoriano Moreno. Ein Spiel der 3x3 Basketball-WM in Antwerpen auf dem Groeneplaats

3x3 basketball: A sport on the rise? 24.06.2022

Basketball fans are being treated to fast-paced action at the World Cup in Antwerp, Belgium. Having gained Olympic status prior to the 2021 Summer Games, the sport is expected to grow rapidly ahead of Paris 2024.