An ark on the slopes of the Carpathians  

This house has a second roof whose ridge digs into the ground. Polish architect Robert Konieczny received a Design Award from Wallpaper Magazine for his “ark” in Brenna, Poland.
A vacation home in the Peloponnese, right on the shore. The designers wanted to use a natural color scheme -- including the blue of the sea, and the beige of the local sandstone.
When their second child was born, Nina and Jacob Salo knew they needed more room. So, with the help of two architects, they used the generous loft space above them to create a flat fit for a family.
Eric Bensaïd had a house built that’s already full of stories. The interior’s retro-look comes from a colorful fusion of designer furniture and recycled materials. And the view of the Mediterranean is unbeatable.
Feature films starring women draw in more money around the world than those starring men, says an analysis published by the agencies CAA and Shift7. Analysts reviewed 350 Hollywood blockbusters for the study.
The German-Jewish author fought long and hard to get his best known work published, "The Nazi and the Barber," which was a worldwide — if controversial — bestseller. He fled Germany in 1938, but eventually returned.
It’s sold 3.6 million copies, earned 16 platinum discs and collected half a billion clicks on Youtube: “Stolen Dance” is the biggest hit the German pop-duo has graced us with so far. What makes this so song irresistible?
Following World War I, artists all over the world proclaimed the "zero hour." The Bauhaus ideas centering around "a new design" were particularly influential — and they ended up spreading widely in the United States.
If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "PhotoDirector".
