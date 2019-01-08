 An Ark on the Slopes of the Carpathians | euromaxx deluxe | DW | 14.12.2017

euromaxx deluxe

An Ark on the Slopes of the Carpathians

This house has a second roof whose ridge digs into the ground. Polish architect Robert Konieczny received a Design Award from Wallpaper Magazine for his “ark” in Brenna, Poland.

An ark on the slopes of the Carpathians

   

An ark on the slopes of the Carpathians  

