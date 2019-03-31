 Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign by April 28 | News | DW | 01.04.2019

News

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign by April 28

The president's office made the announcement after weeks of street protests, delays, resignations and political discussions. The powerful military had also called for President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to go.

There have been huge, weekly protests across Algeria calling for Bouteflika to go

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is to resign before his mandate expires on April 28, his office said Monday.

The president will take "steps to ensure state institutions continue to function during the transition period," Boutflika's office said in a statement relayed on television. The "resignation would occur before April 28, 2019."

The 82-year-old president has rarely been in public since he suffered a stroke in 2013.

While he had declared his candidacy for a fifth term in February, he then withdrew and postponed the election in response to massive protests.

A new caretaker government headed by recently appointed Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui had been announced on Sunday.

Will it be enough to quell protests?

Since protests erupted when Bouteflika announced his bid for a fifth term, protesters have signalled they don't just want Bouteflika out but the entire power structure overhauled.

Earlier on Monday hundreds of demonstrators had taken to the streets again, decrying the newly appointed cabinet as a continuation of the old regime.

Former parliamentarian and protest leader Mustafa Bushashi told DW that Algerians don't trust a government "appointed by the regime will be able to hold elections," citing Prime Minister Bedoui's previous role as Interior Minister.

The new cabinet was "an additional provocation for Algerians," he said, because protesters had clear demands for a government whose members had "not participated in corruption and fraud over the last ten years."

Watch video 02:25

Massive protests against President Bouteflika in Algeria

A new face for an old government

The powerful general Gaid Saleh was another cabinet appointee to retain his post as deputy defense minister even after he had renewed calls on Saturday for a constitutional process to declare Bouteflika unfit for office

The opposition Labour Party said it was "unclear on what basis these figures were chosen," according to German agency dpa.

The party said "the so-called new government" aims to ensure "the continuity of the regime and the repressive presidential system rejected by the overwhelming majority."

Getting ready to go

It had been expected that Bouteflika would resign this week after local media reports interpreted the cabinet reshuffle as preparations for his departure.

Algeria expert Isabelle Werenfels said it wasn't even safe to assume that the president had made the new appointments after a number of his allies were targeted by a rival power bloc. 

Four terms

Bouteflika has held office for twenty years and was credited with quelling a brutal civil war in the 1990s.

Since then he had weathered smaller protests during the Arab Spring but public dissatisfaction grew louder when he took his fourth oath of office from a wheelchair in 2014 after suffering a stroke the previous year.

New protests erupted in February when he announced his fifth run through a statement issued while he was in hospital in Geneva for "routine medical checks." 

ta/jm (AFP, AP)

  • Michael Sata, President of Zambia

    Ten African presidents who died in office

    1) Michael Sata, president of Zambia (2014)

    Michael Sata is the most recent African president to have died while in office. He died at the age of 77 of an undisclosed illness in the United Kingdom on October 28th, 2014. After his election in 2011, rumors about his failing health spread across Zambia. His continuous absence at major state functions raised concerns about his well-being, even though his spokesmen said he was in good health.

  • Meles Zenawi, Prime Minister of Ethiopia

    Ten African presidents who died in office

    2) Meles Zenawi, prime minister of Ethiopia (2012)

    Meles Zenawi died in August of 2012 in Belgium at the age of 57 of an undisclosed infection. He led Ethiopia for a total of 21 years, as president from 1991 to 1995 and as prime minister from 1995 to 2012. He is known for introducing multi-party democracy, but also for violently suppressing the legitimate protests of the Oromia people of northern Ethiopia.

  • John Atta Mills, President of Ghana

    Ten African presidents who died in office

    3) John Atta Mills, president of Ghana (2012)

    Also in 2012, John Atta Mills, the president of Ghana, died in his home country of stroke and throat cancer at the age of 68. He won the presidential election in 2008 and was in office for only three years. As president, he instituted a number of far-reaching economic and social reforms that earned him both local and international commendations.

  • Bingu wa Mutharika, President of Malawi

    Ten African presidents who died in office

    4) Bingu wa Mutharika, president of Malawi (2012)

    Another president to die in 2012 is Bingu wa Mutharika, the president of Malawi. He suffered a heart attack in April and died two days later at the age of 78. His tenure was eight years long and he achieved broad success with his food and agricultural policies. His reputation was damaged by widespread public protests over his purchase of a $14 million (13.2 million euros) presidential jet.

  • Malam Bacai Sanhá, President of Guinea Bissau

    Ten African presidents who died in office

    5) Malam Bacai Sanha, president of Guinea-Bissau (2012)

    The fourth leader to die in 2012 was Malam Bacai Sanha, the president of Guinea-Bissau. He suffered from diabetes and died in Paris after four years as president at the age of 64. Throughout his time in office, he suffered from several health complications and was continually in and out of the hospital.

  • Muammar Gaddafi, Brotherly Leader and Guide to the Revolution of Libya

    Ten African presidents who died in office

    6) Moammar Gadhafi, brotherly leader and guide to the revolution of Libya (2011)

    A victim of assassination, Moammar Gadhafi was the self-professed Libyan leader and guide to the revolution. He was killed at the age of 69 by rebel forces in unclear circumstances in Libya, after being its leader for 42 years. He seized power from the Libyan monarchy following a bloodless military coup in 1969 but his leadership came to an end in the aftermath of the "Arab spring" revolution.

  • Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, President of Nigeria

    Ten African presidents who died in office

    7) Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, president of Nigeria (2010)

    Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, the president of Nigeria, died at the age of 58 in 2011 from pericarditis in Nigeria. He had been in office for only three years. His election campaign was punctuated by the absence of the candidate on the campaign trail complete with reports of health-related complications. After his election in April 2007, Yar’Adua’s health deteriorated quickly.

  • João Bernardo Vieira, President of Guinea-Bissau

    Ten African presidents who died in office

    8) Joao Bernardo Vieira, president of Guinea-Bissau (2009)

    Joao Bernardo Vieira, the president of Guinea-Bissau, was assassinated in his own country in March 2009 at the age of 69. He was the head of state for a combined 31 years. In 1978, he became prime minister and seized power in 1980 and ruled for 19 years. He morphed into a civilian president and led for another four-year period. In 2005, Vieira won another round of presidential elections.

  • Flash - Galerie Verstorbene Persönlichkeiten 2009 Omar Bongo (AP)

    Ten African presidents who died in office

    9) Omar Bongo, President of Gabon (2009)

    Advanced intestinal cancer killed Omar Bongo in June 2009 in Barcelona, Spain, after being in office for 42 consecutive years. He died aged 72 and was one of the longest-serving rulers in history and also one of the most corrupt. Bongo collected immense private wealth while his country lived in poverty despite Gabon’s huge revenue earnings from its extensive oil deposits.

  • Lansana Conté, President of Guinea
    More

    Ten African presidents who died in office

    10) Lansana Conte, president of Guinea (2008)

    After 24 years, Lansana Conte died of undisclosed illness at the age of 74. He battled complications from diabetes and heart-related conditions. From April 1984 until his death in December 2008, he served as the second president of the country. Despite his health issues for which he constantly sought medical treatment abroad, he won three elections.

    Author: Silja Fröhlich


