 Albrecht Dürer: a painter′s legendary journey | Arts | DW | 19.07.2021

Arts

Albrecht Dürer: a painter's legendary journey

Born over five centuries ago, the painter was an icon of Renaissance art in Germany. Creations inspired by his road trips are now being exhibited in Aachen.

  • A self-portrait of the artist Albrecht Dürer. He has long curly hair, a narrow face and a long mustache

    Albrecht Dürer on the road

    Renaissance icon

    Dürer is the most important German representative of the European Renaissance. He made a name for himself as a graphic artist, painter, mathematician and art theorist. He was known throughout Europe - even while he was alive. And his fame continues to this day. Dürer liked to depict himself - for example in this "Self-Portrait in a Fur Coat" (1500).

  • An engraving of Adam and Eve by Dürer. They are standing to the right and left of a tree. Eve offers Adam the apple

    Albrecht Dürer on the road

    Turning away from the church

    Dürer first achieved fame in the late Middle Ages with religious motifs. Prior to the Renaissance, they offered the only opportunity to be artistically active. Between 1496 and 1498 he created the woodcut series "Apocalypse," which made him famous. This copperplate engraving, "Adam and Eve" (1504), which the city of Aachen borrowed from the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, is world-famous.

  • A copper engraving of a young woman wearing a white hood and an elaborate dress

    Albrecht Dürer on the road

    A star on the road

    500 years ago, the painter traveled through the Rhineland and to the Netherlands, where he encountered new subjects. For example, this "Young Woman in traditional Dutch Costume" (1521). On the way, he also stopped in Aachen. That is why the Suermondt-Ludwig-Museum in Aachen is commemorating his travels with the exhibition, "Dürer was here. A journey becomes legend."

  • Ink drawing of head of walrus with long tusks

    Albrecht Dürer on the road

    Observing the world

    The Renaissance was characterized by scientific and artistic discoveries. Thus, Dürer was fascinated by a (presumably stuffed) walrus that he got to see in the province of Zeeland. In the description of "Head of a Walrus" he claims that the animal was a good eight meters long. A slight exaggeration: walruses usually reach only 3.5 meters.

  • This graphic of a dog, drawn with pale lines, is impressively lifelike. It is lying on the floor and wearing a collar

    Albrecht Dürer on the road

    The everyday life of an artist on the road

    As "The Lying Dog" (1951) illsutrates, Dürer occupied himself on his journey not only with newly discovered motifs, but also with everyday ones. The exhibition also features his travel diary and historical documents - the earliest surviving journeys ever described by an artist himself.

  • Dürer's print shows a man with an elaborate hat and hair ornaments

    Albrecht Dürer on the road

    People take center stage

    The artists of the European Renaissance focused on people and their everyday lives. "The Imperial Captain Felix Hungersperg" is a print from the year 1520. Dürer captured his model with great attention to detail, down to the fine curls of the beard.

  • A painting of an old man sitting at a desk, dressed in purple, with his head resting on his hand and a book in front of him. One finger points to a skull lying in front of him

    Albrecht Dürer on the road

    Between religion and science

    "St. Jerome in the Study" (1521) meditates on death and biological processes. Many of Dürer's peers were concerned with the shift from the ecclesiastical to the earthly and their paintings are also on display in Aachen.These are artists whom Dürer met or inspired on his journey, including Lucas Cranach the Elder, Hans Holbein, and Jan Brueghel the Elder.

  • A painting of a man wearing a black hat and a fur coat

    Albrecht Dürer on the road

    The power of money

    For the longest time, only the nobility and the church could afford to commission paintings. But in Dürer's time, there were increasingly wealthy citizens who had their portraits painted. This "Portrait of a Man" (1521) is probably of Rodrigo Fernandes de Almada, the secretary of a Portuguese trading post in Antwerp. Dürer's journey was a successful one and brought him many lucrative commissions.

    Author: Christine Lehnen, Kristina Reymann-Schneider


Considered one of Germany's most influential painters, Albrecht Dürer's Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse is considered one of the masterpieces of art history. Born in 1471, Dürer lived in the transitional period between the late Middle Ages and the early modern era.

It was a time of significant social upheavals that saw the church and religion increasingly losing importance. Instead, the individual came to the fore – even in art. The new image of the Renaissance man took centerstage in literature, architecture, painting and sculpture. Dürer's work reflected these great developments of the time. 

Travel as inspiration

Dürer's native Nuremberg was a center of economic and cultural life during his time. This helped the master of wood and copperplate engraving achieve early fame. The art market was also changing rapidly during this period. Dürer was financially stable, owing to a pension from the emperor, and from the sale of his paintings, for example at the Frankfurt Fair. Thus, he quickly rose to become a superstar of the European art scene – while he was still alive.

Young Hare by Albrecht Dürer

Dürer's world renowned painting, "Young Hare" (1502)

His stint as a goldsmith's apprentice helped him forge his outstanding craftsmanship. He learned to work with metal surfaces and applied this knowledge to produce his renowned copperplate engravings. Consequently, his woodcuts and copper engravings were printed in large numbers and sold well in Germany and throughout Europe. His monogram can be found on all of his works – a seal of quality, and an early forerunner of the concept of copyright. 

Work by Dürer of four riders on horses wielding various medieval weapons, reflecting the Biblical story of the four riders of the apocalypse

The "Four Riders of the Apocalypse" as Dürer envisioned them

Dürer's great passion was to travel, and it inspired his works. 500 years ago, between 1520 and 1521, he traveled through the Rhineland and what then constituted the Netherlands. He kept a travel journal that gives us an insight into how he lived, who he met, and what amazed and inspired him. 

Amongst others, he paid a visit to Aachen in October 1520 to attend the coronation of Charles V – and again in July 1521 on his journey home to Nuremberg. And the magnificent art of this road trip is now on display in Aachen to commemorate the artist’s 550th birthday. Entitled "Dürer was here. A journey becomes legend," over 190 exhibits can be viewed at the Suermondt Ludwig Museum. 

"Dürer was here. A journey becomes legend" will run from July 18 through October 24, 2021.

This article was adapted from the German by Brenda Haas

