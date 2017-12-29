Albert Speer Junior was a German architect and urban planner.

Born in Berlin in 1934, Albert Speer Jr. was the son of Albert Speer, the chief architect of Nazi Germany, and the grandson of Albert Friedrich Speer, a neoclassical architect. Speer Jr. focused on urban planning and satellite cities in many German towns as well as in Saudi Arabia, China, Nepal and other countries. He opened his own studio in 1964 in Frankfurt and became a professor of urban planning at the University of Kaiserslautern in 1977. His best known projects include Expo 2000 in Hanover, the Museum Riverbank in Frankfurt and the Criminal Court Complex in Saudi Arabia. He died on September 15, 2017 in Frankfurt.