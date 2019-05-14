 Alain Delon receives Cannes honorary Golden Palm prize | Film | DW | 17.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Film

Alain Delon receives Cannes honorary Golden Palm prize

The French actor is a European cinema star, famous for unforgettable roles in the 1960s. But his private life also made headlines — and Cannes Film Festival's decision to award him an honorary Palme d'Or sparked protest.

  • Alain Delon Rocco und seine Brüder

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'Rocco and his Brothers'

    Alain Delon was 25 when he played in Luchino Visconti's 1960 "Rocco and his Brothers" - his first international movie.

  • Alain Delon Nur die Sonne war Zeuge

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'Purple Noon'

    That same year, Delon shot a movie that became a classic: "Purple Noon," based on "The Talented Mr. Ripley" by Patricia Highsmith. The thriller catapulted Delon to stardom.

  • Flash-Galerie Alain Delon

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'The Leopard'

    Visconti shot another film with the young French actor. Delon played alongside Claudia Cardinale in the stunning 1963 film adaptation of Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa's "The Leopard." They were a dream couple.

  • Jane Fonda Alain Delon

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'The Black Tulip'

    A year later, in "The Black Tulip," Delon plays a French Robin Hood and wins over the audience with his charisma and elegance. He's picture here with co-star Virna Lisi.

  • Alain Delon Die Abenteurer

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'The Last Adventure'

    Alain Delon shone beside beautiful women, but he was also good at portraying characters in movies on men's friendships and conflicts. In "The Last Adventure," he and the much older Lino Ventura were a perfect match.

  • Alain Delon Der eiskalte Engel

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'The Samourai'

    In 1967, the French actor played his most career-defining, iconic role in Jean-Pierre Melville's classic, "The Samourai," In the cult movie, Delon depicts an ice-cold contract killer.

  • Deutschland Film Geschichte Schauspielerin Romy Schneider Filmszene Alain Delon

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'The Swimming Pool'

    Two years later, Alain Delon played in a movie that isn't necessarily one of his artistic highlights but that left its mark. "The Swimming Pool" is memorable because he and Romy Schneider are such a lovely couple in this drama set in the Cote d'Azur.

  • Alain Delon Borsalino

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'Borsalino'

    He played in many films in the early 1970s, often alongside other super stars - like Jean-Paul Belmondo in the gangster film "Borsalino." Alain Delon always stood out with his striking good looks.

  • Flash-Galerie Alain Delon

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'The Assassination of Trotzky'

    Co-starring once again with Romy Schneider, Delon put on an impressive act in the 1971 film "Assassination of Trotzky," where he plays the assassin of Russian revolutionary Leo Trotzky (Richard Burton), in exile in Mexico.

  • Alain Delon Scorpio, der Killer

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'Scorpio'

    By the early 1970s, Alain Delon was an international star. In 1973, the French actor made an American film, cast in the role of a hit-man in the spy film "Scorpio."

  • Alain Delon Eine Liebe von Swann

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'Swann in Love'

    During the second part of his long acting career, Delon worked mainly with French directors. But in 1984, he played in a film directed by Volker Schlöndorff: "Swann in Love," based on a novel by Marcel Proust.

  • Alain Delon Nouvelle vague EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'New Wave'

    "New Wave," directed by Jean-Luc Godard, follows the story of a drifter played admirably by an ageing Delon. "Nouvelle Vague," the movie's original French title, refers to the French cinematic revolution by the same name in the early 1960s.

    Author: Jochen Kürten / db


  • Alain Delon Rocco und seine Brüder

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'Rocco and his Brothers'

    Alain Delon was 25 when he played in Luchino Visconti's 1960 "Rocco and his Brothers" - his first international movie.

  • Alain Delon Nur die Sonne war Zeuge

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'Purple Noon'

    That same year, Delon shot a movie that became a classic: "Purple Noon," based on "The Talented Mr. Ripley" by Patricia Highsmith. The thriller catapulted Delon to stardom.

  • Flash-Galerie Alain Delon

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'The Leopard'

    Visconti shot another film with the young French actor. Delon played alongside Claudia Cardinale in the stunning 1963 film adaptation of Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa's "The Leopard." They were a dream couple.

  • Jane Fonda Alain Delon

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'The Black Tulip'

    A year later, in "The Black Tulip," Delon plays a French Robin Hood and wins over the audience with his charisma and elegance. He's picture here with co-star Virna Lisi.

  • Alain Delon Die Abenteurer

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'The Last Adventure'

    Alain Delon shone beside beautiful women, but he was also good at portraying characters in movies on men's friendships and conflicts. In "The Last Adventure," he and the much older Lino Ventura were a perfect match.

  • Alain Delon Der eiskalte Engel

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'The Samourai'

    In 1967, the French actor played his most career-defining, iconic role in Jean-Pierre Melville's classic, "The Samourai," In the cult movie, Delon depicts an ice-cold contract killer.

  • Deutschland Film Geschichte Schauspielerin Romy Schneider Filmszene Alain Delon

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'The Swimming Pool'

    Two years later, Alain Delon played in a movie that isn't necessarily one of his artistic highlights but that left its mark. "The Swimming Pool" is memorable because he and Romy Schneider are such a lovely couple in this drama set in the Cote d'Azur.

  • Alain Delon Borsalino

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'Borsalino'

    He played in many films in the early 1970s, often alongside other super stars - like Jean-Paul Belmondo in the gangster film "Borsalino." Alain Delon always stood out with his striking good looks.

  • Flash-Galerie Alain Delon

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'The Assassination of Trotzky'

    Co-starring once again with Romy Schneider, Delon put on an impressive act in the 1971 film "Assassination of Trotzky," where he plays the assassin of Russian revolutionary Leo Trotzky (Richard Burton), in exile in Mexico.

  • Alain Delon Scorpio, der Killer

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'Scorpio'

    By the early 1970s, Alain Delon was an international star. In 1973, the French actor made an American film, cast in the role of a hit-man in the spy film "Scorpio."

  • Alain Delon Eine Liebe von Swann

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'Swann in Love'

    During the second part of his long acting career, Delon worked mainly with French directors. But in 1984, he played in a film directed by Volker Schlöndorff: "Swann in Love," based on a novel by Marcel Proust.

  • Alain Delon Nouvelle vague EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    12 cult films starring Alain Delon

    'New Wave'

    "New Wave," directed by Jean-Luc Godard, follows the story of a drifter played admirably by an ageing Delon. "Nouvelle Vague," the movie's original French title, refers to the French cinematic revolution by the same name in the early 1960s.

    Author: Jochen Kürten / db


Cult imagery of film history definitely include Charlie Chaplin's Tramp, James Dean's utter cool, Marilyn Monroe's swirling white dress — and Alain Delon's performance as hit man Jeff Costello in the 1967 movie The Samurai.

Delon's motionless face, fixed gaze, meticulous appearance and total arrogance in the movie are simply unforgettable. 

Along with Jean-Paul Belmondo and Michel Piccoli, Delon was one of the biggest stars in French cinema. On Sunday at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, he will receive an honorary Palme d'Or ("Golden Palm") award "to pay tribute to his wonderful presence in the history of film."

While Cannes director Thierry Fremaux praised Delon as "a giant, a living legend and a global icon," the festival announcement prompted controversy based on Delon's personal life. 

Beauty and elegance

Following his success in the 1960s, Delon later starred in several more or less memorable gangster movies. The Swimming Pool (1969) is a movie that is more unforgettable, with Delon and Romy Schneider lounging naked by the pool.

In 1973, Alain Delon once again played a hit man, this time in a Hollywood production, Michael Winner's film Scorpio, which is one of the few exceptions in his more or less French portfolio.

Julius Caesar in Asterix at the Olympic Games, a 2008 film based on the popular comic series, is one of Alain Delon's rare roles in a comedy. Other than that, he's rarely stepped before a camera in the past 15 years.

Romy Schneider, Alain Delon, Copyright: Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Delon and his lovely German fiancee Romy Schneider

While Hollywood seemed to hold little allure for the French actor, his personal life, his affairs and marriages were of great interest to the public. He was engaged to actress Romy Schneider at the beginning of the 60s.

Rumors about shady friends

When his bodyguard was found dead in a public dump in 1968, Delon was suspected of being involved in the murder. The scandal shook France. The case was dropped and never solved, and since then rumors surrounding his connections with the mafia still circulate.

He cemented his reputation of having dubious friends by publicly standing by his friendship with French right-wing populist Jean-Marie Le Pen, the father of the current far-right leader Marine Le Pen, yet it never really hurt his career.

Controversy resurfaces at Cannes

Still the controversy around his persona was never laid to rest publicly. When Cannes announced Delon would be honored at the 2019 festival, an outcry ensued. More than 23,00 individuals signed an online petition against his receiving the award. In it, they called him a "racist, homophobic misogynist." 

Delon has acknowledged slapping women in the past and says he opposes adoption of children by same-sex parents. 

Cannes director Fremaux defended the decision to give Delon the prize, arguing that the actor comes from another generation and is free to express his personal opinions. "We're not giving him the Nobel Peace Prize," Fremaux added.

Last year's Cannes was also defined in part by protest, as 82 women stood on the red carpet steps together to protest the position of women in the industry. One of them was the recently deceased filmmaker Agnes Varda, who received the honorary Palme d'Or in 2015. 

DW recommends

12 cult films starring Alain Delon  

Related content

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Cannes: 10 things to know about the world's most important film festival 14.05.2019

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival boasts big-name directors from Quentin Tarantino to Pedro Almodovar — plus plenty of fresh faces. Running May 14-25, here's what to look out for during this year's French Riviera film gala.

USA 87. Oscarverleihung 2015 (Bildergalerie) Beste Regie

Director Alejandro González Iñárritu heads 2019 Cannes jury — and Mexico's new wave 14.05.2019

The director is the first Mexican to preside over the Cannes film festival jury as it decides the latest Palme d'Or winner. The eight-time Oscar awardee is rightly regarded as one of the best filmmakers of his time.

Frankreich Lyon La Rapiere | Lichtschwert neue Disziplin

Lightsaber recognized as official discipline by French Fencing Federation 10.05.2019

French fencing officials added the lightsaber to the sport's three traditional disciplines and even started an academy to structure it. Proponents say it will draw people to fencing and get kids off the couch.

Advertisement

Film

Alain Delon, Copyright: Imago/United Archives

Alain Delon receives Cannes honorary Golden Palm prize

The French actor is a European cinema star, famous for unforgettable roles in the 1960s. But his private life also made headlines — and Cannes Film Festival's decision to award him an honorary Palme d'Or sparked protest.  

Books

DW Kultur 100 gute Bücher | 100 German must-reads | The Nazi and the Barber, by Edgar Hilsenrath (DW)

Holocaust literature: Beyond the labels of victim and perpetrator

A book festival in California inspired DW's David Levitz, host of the video series 100 German Must-Reads, to reflect on the connections between his own identity as an American Jew and novels on Germany's Nazi history.  

Music

North Macedonia's Tamara Todevska performs during the dress rehearsal ahead of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest (picture-alliance/dpa/Sputnik/V. Astapkovich)

Eurovision 2019: Final acts selected

The theme of this year's Eurovision Song Contest is "Dare to Dream." But the dream is now over for the 15 nations eliminated from the competition. The remaining 26 entries will battle it out in this weekend's finale.  

News

A painting from Claude Monet's Meules series (picture-alliance/dpa/Sotheby's)

Claude Monet painting sells for record $110.7M at auction

An iconic painting from Impressionist artist Claude Monet's "Haystacks" series has been sold for a record price at auction in New York. The former owners paid $2.53 million for the work in 1986.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  

Lifestyle

Symbolbild - Urlaub am Meer (Colourbox)

Knock your socks off!

Free your feet from stinky socks: If Hollywood stars can do it on Cannes' red carpet, so can you! Here's a celebration of bare feet for No Socks Day on May 8.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  