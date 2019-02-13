 French New Wave film director Agnes Varda dies aged 90 | News | DW | 29.03.2019

News

French New Wave film director Agnes Varda dies aged 90

The family of French film director Agnes Varda has said that the New Wave icon has passed away following a struggle with cancer. Her career spanned more than 60 years.

  • Agnes Varda (Cine Tamaris 2018)

    Agnes Varda's career in pictures

    A director looks back: 'Varda by Agnes'

    "Varda by Agnes" is a personal memoir on film. In it, French director Agnes Varda looks back at her life and work with charm, artistic finesse and humor. She celebrated its world premiere at the international film festival in Germany's capital, Berlin, where the director was also awarded the honorary Berlinale Camera.

  • Artist JR and director Agnes Varda sitting on a bench in front of a concrete wall (JR-Cinema/Tamaris/Social Animals/A. Varda)

    Agnes Varda's career in pictures

    'Faces Places'

    "Faces Places" was the title of her last film, which was screened in German cinemas in 2018. It's a humorous, thoughtful film about her home country and about friendship. Varda traveled through Provence, southern France, with street artist JR, who created photographs of marginalized people they met along the way. The film depicts the troubles, worries and joys of those people.

  • Women standing on the red carpet at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival (picture-alliance/dpa/invision/J. C. Ryan/Invision)

    Agnes Varda's career in pictures

    A lifetime of art

    At the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, 82 women drew attention to the fact that they are still underrepresented in the film industry. As the event's oldest participant, Agnes Varda joined the women on the red carpet. Renowned for her sense of humor, Varda became a filmmaking pioneer in the mid-1950s. Her influence on the Nouvelle Vague predated the likes of Jean-Luc Godard.

  • Agnes Varda at the 2008 Venice Film Festival (Getty Images)

    Agnes Varda's career in pictures

    Pioneering spirit

    Varda was long overshadowed by her famous "Nouvelle Vague" colleagues Francois Truffaut, Claude Chabrol and Jean-Luc Godard — even though her 1955 film "La Pointe Courte," set in a small French fishing village, pioneered the highly influential French New Wave film movement, which went on to influence countless European filmmakers.

  • Film still from La Pointe Courte with man and woman looking at each other (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Agnes Varda's career in pictures

    Debut with 'La Pointe Courte'

    The 1955 film, made by then 27-year-old Varda, received much praise at Cannes. Her debut film was half feature film and half documentary, featuring a young couple in crisis at the French Mediterranean coast. The work also depicts the harsh life of French families who are struggling to survive from fishing. Despite receiving critical acclaim at Cannes, "La Pointe Courte" was a box office flop.

  • Scene from the film Cléo de 5 à 7 with the actress lying on a bed. (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Agnes Varda's career in pictures

    'Cleo from 5 to 7'

    After her debut flopped at the box-office, Varda spent several years doing commission work, until in 1961 she started her artistic work again with "Cleo from 5 to 7." In her second feature film, Varda tells the story of a young pop singer who's waiting for the results of a cancer test. It's a film about time, fear and death.

  • Michel Piccoli and Catherine Deneuve in a scene from the film The Creatures (picture-alliance/United Archives/Impress)

    Agnes Varda's career in pictures

    A surrealist fairy tale: 'The Creatures'

    Two legends of French film, Michel Piccoli and Catherine Deneuve, starred in Varda's 1966 film "The Creatures." The two spend their vacation on a small island. He's a science fiction author, whereas she has been left dumb after an accident. The film contains surrealistic elements while changing between color and black-and-white.

  • Scene from One Sings, the other Doesn't (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Agnes Varda's career in pictures

    Return to France

    In the second half of the 1960s, Varda shot several documentaries on socially critical topics in the US. After returning to France, she directed "One sings, the Other Doesn't" (1977), a feminist film that told the story of a strong 15-year friendship between two different but independent women who become advocates for reproductive rights.

  • The lead character of Vagabond hitch-hiking at a road junction near coastal dunes in Southern France (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    Agnes Varda's career in pictures

    Success with 'Vagabond'

    A turning point in Agnes Varda's career was the 1985 film "Vagabond," which earned her a Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. It tells the story of an aloof young Parisian woman, Mona (Sandrine Bonnaire), who leaves her office-job existence and drifts as a vagabond through the French wine country in what becomes a failing struggle for survival. It's also a reflection on the director's career.

  • Birkin and Demy on the set of Kung Fu master (picture-alliance/United Archives/Impress)

    Agnes Varda's career in pictures

    Working with Jane Birkin

    Following "Vagabond," the director devoted two films to singer and actress Jane Birkin. After shooting a docudrama of Birkin, she shot "Kung Fu Master" in 1987, featuring a love affair between a 40-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy. Starring opposite Jane Birkin were Varda's son Mathieu Demy and Birkin's daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg.

  • Film still from Jacquot de Nantes with a small boy looking at a toy truck made from cardboard (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    Agnes Varda's career in pictures

    Mourning Jacques Demy

    1990 was a sad year for Varda following the death of her long-time husband and fellow French New Wave director Jacques Demy, who suffered from AIDS. Varda channeled her mourning for him into the film "Jacquot de Nantes" in 1991. Based on Demy's notebooks, it depicts the youth and artistic career of the director who was best known for his musicals like "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg" (1964).

  • Scene from the film One Hundred and One Nights, with Piccoli und Belmondo (picture-alliance/United Archives/Impress)

    Agnes Varda's career in pictures

    A look at film history

    In 1995, the film world celebrated the 100th anniversary of the medium. Agnes Varda made her own contribution to the event with "One Hundred and One Nights." The highly imaginative film brought together many stars like Michel Piccoli and Jean-Paul Belmondo to produce an artistic kaleidoscope of film history.

  • Film scene from The Gleaners and I with a lawyer standing in a field of crops (picture-alliance/United Archives/Impress)

    Agnes Varda's career in pictures

    'The Gleaners and I'

    Around the turn of the century, Agnes Varda directed yet another documentary, this time featuring people in rural France. A lawyer dressed in a dark robe leads the viewer through the film, while the title "The Gleaners and I" refers to people collecting edible remains from freshly harvested fields.

  • Scene from The Beaches of Agnes in which Varda is sailing a small boat on the River Seine, with the Eiffel Tower in the background (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Agnes Varda's career in pictures

    A retrospective on her own life

    In 2008, the director took a remarkable look at her own life with "The Beaches of Agnes." However, Varda didn't resort to old materials or clippings. It rather shows her at her favorite locations, including the beaches of France. The film was a reflection on her life and her passions, as well as on art and film.

  • Berlinale 2019 Film Varda by Agnes (Cine Tamaris 2018)

    Agnes Varda's career in pictures

    An Oscar addition

    Agnes Varda received numerous awards, including a special award at the Berlinale, a Golden Lion at the 1985 Venice Film Festival, and an honorary Leopard at the 2014 Locarno Film Festival. In 2017, she received an honorary Oscar. The energetic artist died on March 29, 2019, of complications from cancer.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (als/crh)


French film director Agnes Varda has died at the age of 90, her family said on Friday.

"The director and artist Agnes Varda died at her home on the night of Thursday, March 29, of complications from cancer. She was surrounded by her family and friends," the family said in a statement.

Varda recently presented a new film at the Berlin International Film Festival, an event with which she was long connected. She admitted there that she was feeling old, saying: "I have to prepare to say goodbye."

One of France's most-celebrated filmmakers

Agnes Varda was born on May 30, 1928 in Brussels, Belgium, to a Greek father and a French mother, and grew up in France. She went on to become one of the most significant filmmakers of France's New Wave movement, which included such names as Jean-Luc Godard, Eric Rohmer, Francois Truffaut, Claude Chabrol and Alain Resnais.

She won the Golden Lion award of Venice in 1985 for her film "Vagabond" ("Sans toit ni loi") as the first female filmmaker to win the prize. She was also given an honorary Palme d'Or, or Golden Palm, by the Cannes Film Festival in 2015 for her life's work — also as the first woman to win the award.

Varda also worked as a visual artist.

Among her feature films are "The Young Girls turn 25" ("Les demoiselles ont eu 25 ans"), "The Gleaners and I" ("Les Glaneurs et la glaneuse" and "Cleo from 5 to 7" ("Cleo de 5 a 7").

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

tj/ (AFP, dpa)
 

