Airlines find loose parts in door panels of 737 MAX 9 planes

Alaska Airlines and United Airlines have found loose parts in the panels, or door plugs, of some Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes during inspections. The checks were triggered after a door plug of an Alaska Airlines jet blew out in mid-flight.