Image: Jens Kalaene/dpa/picture alliance
Airbnb
Airbnb is a US company and operates an online portal for renting holiday accommodation.
Reports & Analysis
Reports & Analysis
Portugal: Too expensive to live
Portugal: Too expensive to live
Portugal is too expensive to live in for many people. Those who earn minimum wage are the ones that suffer most.
Business
05/04/2023
May 4, 2023
01:47 min
Europe clamps down on illegal vacation rentals
Europe clamps down on illegal vacation rentals
With a shortage of housing in many European cities, governments are cracking down on illegal vacation rentals.
Travel
04/26/2023
April 26, 2023
Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market
Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market
City living is becoming unaffordable for many Argentines, who blame online rental platforms for their predicament.
Business
03/20/2023
March 20, 2023
02:44 min
Prague seeks new direction as tourism reopens
Prague seeks new direction as tourism reopens
Can the Czech capital avoid a return to overtourism as the sector gets back to business?
Travel
06/18/2021
June 18, 2021
Airbnb cancels bookings ahead of US inauguration
Airbnb cancels bookings ahead of US inauguration
Bookings are canceled and blocked on the site across Washington D.C. following alarming reports of planned violence.
Politics
01/14/2021
January 14, 2021
Airbnb shares sail past IPO price in stellar debut
Airbnb shares sail past IPO price in stellar debut
In the middle of the largest tourism crisis ever, travel company Airbnb began trading with a $100 billion valuation.
Business
12/10/2020
December 10, 2020
Show more
