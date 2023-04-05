  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
RamadanIsrael-Hamas warUkraine
Airbnb welcome message on a card reading 'Herzlich Willkommen' and key with logo
Image: Jens Kalaene/dpa/picture alliance

Airbnb

Airbnb is a US company and operates an online portal for renting holiday accommodation.

Skip next section Reports & Analysis

Reports & Analysis

The new migration flow from Angola to Portugal

Portugal: Too expensive to live

Portugal: Too expensive to live

Portugal is too expensive to live in for many people. Those who earn minimum wage are the ones that suffer most.
BusinessMay 4, 202301:47 min
Vacation rentals on the beach at Platja de Cala Fornells on Mallorca.

Europe clamps down on illegal vacation rentals

Europe clamps down on illegal vacation rentals

With a shortage of housing in many European cities, governments are cracking down on illegal vacation rentals.
TravelApril 26, 2023
Aerial view of light traffic in General Paz avenue, boundary between the city and Buenos Aires Province

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

City living is becoming unaffordable for many Argentines, who blame online rental platforms for their predicament.
BusinessMarch 20, 202302:44 min
City scape of Prague, Czech Republic at sundown

Prague seeks new direction as tourism reopens

Prague seeks new direction as tourism reopens

Can the Czech capital avoid a return to overtourism as the sector gets back to business?
TravelJune 18, 2021
logo of Airbnb

Airbnb cancels bookings ahead of US inauguration

Airbnb cancels bookings ahead of US inauguration

Bookings are canceled and blocked on the site across Washington D.C. following alarming reports of planned violence.
PoliticsJanuary 14, 2021
The NASDAQ market site displays an AirBnb sign on their billboard on the day of their IPO in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York

Airbnb shares sail past IPO price in stellar debut

Airbnb shares sail past IPO price in stellar debut

In the middle of the largest tourism crisis ever, travel company Airbnb began trading with a $100 billion valuation.
BusinessDecember 10, 2020
Show more