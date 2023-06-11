  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Donald Trump
EU asylum policy
Climate change
ConflictsSudan

Aid group: Sudan coerced RSF into filming support video

1 hour ago

Doctors Without Borders said its members were forced to record a video in support of a Sudanese militia in order to reach people in need of aid.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SQzC
People who fled ethnic clashes in Sudan's Blue Nile state wait at a clinic set up by health authorities in collaboration with Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders)
Medical aid agency MSF said its staff had been "obliged" to show support for the paramilitary forcesImage: ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP

People working for Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Sudan were coerced into making a propaganda video in support of the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the humanitarian organization said on Saturday.

MSF said its employees had been "obliged" to make a statement that was later circulated by the paramilitary group, which consists of militias with tens of thousands of fighters and has been fighting the Sudanese army for the last two months.

RSF released footage on Friday showing a uniformed man with a group of MSF employees. "Have you been the subject of illegal acts, extortion, threats or violence by RSF personnel?" the man asks, according to the accompanying subtitles.

One MSF worker replies that humanitarian laws are respected and that they are able to work without interference.

MSF 'not allied' with any party

But this has since been contradicted by MSF.

"MSF teams responded to the questions reaffirming MSF's humanitarian principles: we are not allied with any of the parties to the conflict and our sole objective is to support conflict-affected populations in need of medical assistance," MSF said. "Vital humanitarian assistance must not be instrumentalized."

Two months ago, fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the country's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), over the planned integration of the latter into the former.

Nearly 1.6 million people have been displaced since the conflict started, according to aid agencies.

After repeatedly breaking cease-fires, the warring parties agreed to make a renewed attempt at a 24-hour cease-fire on Saturday, as of 6 a.m. local time (0400 GMT).

Fighting leaves Khartoum residents struggling to survive

jsi/sms (Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A truck carrying humanitarian assistance from the UN children’s agency stands in front of the state-run orphanage in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan: Nearly three hundred children rescued from orphanage

Sudan: Nearly three hundred children rescued from orphanage

The International Committee of the Red Cross said the children were evacuated from an orphanage in Khartoum, where they were trapped by ongoing fighting.
ConflictsJune 8, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address in early June

Ukraine: Zelenskyy says counteroffensive actions 'underway'

Conflicts13 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People with fuel canisters wait in line at a petrol station.

Panic-buying at the pumps as Nigeria scraps fuel subsidy

Panic-buying at the pumps as Nigeria scraps fuel subsidy

Society11 hours ago03:11 min
More from Africa

Asia

People ride motorbikes in Hanoi with hands over their faces, or masks

Is Vietnam backtracking on its environmental promises?

Is Vietnam backtracking on its environmental promises?

Nature and Environment12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Closeup of a uniformed soldier in combat gear standing in front of an Airbus A400M plane

NATO set to launch military exercises over Germany

NATO set to launch military exercises over Germany

ConflictsJune 9, 202305:36 min
More from Germany

Europe

UEFA Champions League | Finale | Manchester City vs Inter Mailand

Ilkay Gündogan finally gets his Champions League moment

Ilkay Gündogan finally gets his Champions League moment

Soccer7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People gather to collect water in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Sudan conflict fuels humanitarian disaster

Sudan conflict fuels humanitarian disaster

Politics17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers, speaking into a mic

Trump put highly guarded secrets at risk, indictment alleges

Trump put highly guarded secrets at risk, indictment alleges

Law and Justice15 hours ago01:35 min
More from North America

Latin America

Soldiers and volunteers pose for a photo with the four Indigenous siblings who were missing after a deadly plane crash in Colombia's Solano jungle.

Children found alive after 40 days in Colombian jungle

Children found alive after 40 days in Colombian jungle

Society19 hours ago01:58 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage