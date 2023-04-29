  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
A laptop screen showing the homepage of artificial intelligence site OpenAI and information about ChatGPT
ChatGPT has taken the world by storm since its debut in 2022, but has also sparked debates over how to regulate AIImage: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images
TechnologyItaly

Italy lifts ban on ChatGPT after data privacy improvements

33 minutes ago

The hotly debated AI chatbot is back online in Italy after installing new warnings for users and the option to opt-out of having chats be used to train ChatGPT's algorithms.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qhfa

The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT, is once again available to users in Italy after its owners addressed data privacy concerns, an Italian regulator said on Friday.

Italy blocked the site at the end of March after raising concerns about how ChatGPT processes and saves user data.

What changes were made?

Garante, Italy's data protection authority, said ChatGPT has been reinstated "with enhanced transparency and rights for European users."

The move came after OpenAI, the US-based and Microsoft-backed company that developed the chatbot, implemented changes to comply with several data privacy conditions.

The changes include increased transparency on OpenAI's website for how the chatbot processes user data.

The platform now also grants users certain opt-out rights, including being able to toggle off the option for conversations to be used for training ChatGPT's algorithms.

Everything AI systems can already do

The site now also has checks to protect children under 13, with age verification in place for those accessing the site from Italy.

"ChatGPT is available again for our users in Italy. We are delighted to welcome them back and remain committed to protecting their personal data," an OpenAI spokesperson said.

When viewing the platform from Germany, the new data protection options were also available.

The site also now has a notice making users aware that ChatGPT could produce inaccurate information about "people, places or facts."

Why was ChatGPT banned in Italy?

Italy became the first Western country to take action against ChatGPT at the end of March.

The country's data protection watchdog said its developers did not have a legal basis to justify the storage and collection of users' personal data in order to train the site's algorithms.

Authorities also criticized that inaccurate information produced by the platform was not being handled properly and that children were especially vulnerable to "absolutely unsuitable answers."

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm since it was launched in 2022.

Based on questions or input from users, the chatbot can generate essays, poems, songs, computer code and also news articles.

While its release has been heralded as a milestone in technological advancement, it has also sparked a debate about the possibilities of artificial intelligence and the consequences that could arise.

rs/sri (AFP, dpa)

4 ways AI will reshape society

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

In this August 2022 photo, a German self-propelled gun Panzerhaubitze 2000 fires at the frontline amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine updates: More German military aid needed 'urgently'

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Passengers fleeing war-torn Sudan disembark at the Wadi Karkar bus station near the Egyptian city of Aswan

Sudan crisis: 'We grabbed our daughter, a bag and ran'

Sudan crisis: 'We grabbed our daughter, a bag and ran'

Conflicts10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chinese President Xi Jinping

China: Is the Zelenskyy-Xi call a game changer?

China: Is the Zelenskyy-Xi call a game changer?

Politics16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Destroyed houses in Bakhmut

Ukraine war: What do Russian speakers in Germany think?

Ukraine war: What do Russian speakers in Germany think?

Politics20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

König Charles III.

Britain: My king, or #notmyking?

Britain: My king, or #notmyking?

Society17 hours ago04:19 min
More from Europe

Middle East

external

Daughter of German-Iranian sentenced to death speaks to DW

Daughter of German-Iranian sentenced to death speaks to DW

PoliticsApril 27, 202304:12 min
More from Middle East

North America

A man on the ground faced by a bull

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

SocietyApril 26, 20237 images
More from North America

Latin America

A father flees fighting with his child in his arms as riot police look on in Port-au-Prince

Haiti descends further into chaos after mass lynching

Haiti descends further into chaos after mass lynching

Conflicts17 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage