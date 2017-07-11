Aftershocks rock Philippines after deadly earthquake

At least five people were killed in the powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake which struck the northern provinces of Philippines on Wednesday. Over 800 aftershocks were recorded after the quake, officials said on Thursday.

"Aftershocks happen almost every 20 minutes, 15 minutes since yesterday," said Reggi Tolentino, a restaurant owner in Abra's provincial capital Bangued. "Many slept outside last night, almost every family."

More than 150 people were also injured in the quake that struck the province of Abra on Wednesday morning. Most deaths were due to being struck by collapsing structures or debris.

The quake also damaged buildings, caused bridges to crack and triggered landslides.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr inspected damage in the region. He also took stock of search and rescue as well as relief operations.

On Wednesday, tremors were felt as far away as the capital Manila, where high-rise buildings were evacuated.

Epicenter in Abra province

The epicenter was near the town of Lagangilang in Abra province. The province is home to 250,000 people and surrounded by rugged mountains.

A hospital in Abra partially collapsed following the quake, but local officials said no casualties had been found at the site.

"We are still experiencing aftershocks," Rovelyn Villamor, the mayor of Lagangilang near the quake epicenter in Abra province, told the DZRH radio station.

The office of President Marcos said it has dispatched rescue and relief teams to the area.

Buildings evacuated further afield

Eric Singson, a congressman from the nearby Ilocos Sur province, told the DZMM radio station that the quake had been felt strongly there, too.

"The earthquake lasted 30 seconds or more. I thought my house would fall," he said.

"Now, we are trying to reach people.... Right now there are aftershocks so we are outside our home."

Meanwhile, in Manila, the city's metro rail systems were halted and major buildings including the Senate were evacuated.

The Philippines lies along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of faults across the Pacific Ocean where 90% the world's quakes occur.

