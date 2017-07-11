 Earthquakes strike Philippines and Japan | News | DW | 19.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Earthquakes strike Philippines and Japan

The quake in the Filipino island of Mindanao was initially measured at magnitude 6.0. Earlier, an earthquake measuring 5.3 jolted northeastern Japan.

Aerial of Davao, Mindanao, Philippines

Mindanao is the second-largest island in the Philippines

An earthquake initially measured at magnitude 6.0 struck Mindanao island in the Philippines on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), the EMSC confirmed.

Earlier on Tuesday, Japan also recorded an earthquake, in Fukushima prefecture in the northeast of the country, measuring a magnitude 5.3.

There were no immediate reports of damage and no tsunami warning was issued.

jsi/ar (Reuters)

Advertisement