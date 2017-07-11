Earthquakes strike Philippines and Japan

An earthquake initially measured at magnitude 6.0 struck Mindanao island in the Philippines on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), the EMSC confirmed.

Earlier on Tuesday, Japan also recorded an earthquake, in Fukushima prefecture in the northeast of the country, measuring a magnitude 5.3.

There were no immediate reports of damage and no tsunami warning was issued.

jsi/ar (Reuters)