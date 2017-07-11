Earthquakes strike Philippines and Japan

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The quake in the Filipino island of Mindanao was initially measured at magnitude 6.0. Earlier, an earthquake measuring 5.3 jolted northeastern Japan.
An earthquake initially measured at magnitude 6.0 struck Mindanao island in the Philippines on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), the EMSC confirmed.
Earlier on Tuesday, Japan also recorded an earthquake, in Fukushima prefecture in the northeast of the country, measuring a magnitude 5.3.
There were no immediate reports of damage and no tsunami warning was issued.
jsi/ar (Reuters)