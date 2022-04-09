After Sri Lanka, Laos too faces acute fuel crisis

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
A collision of global and internal factors has caused a spike in fuel prices and thrown both Sri Lanka and Laos into chaos at the gas pumps.
There seems no immediate end in sight to the island nation's economic turmoil and escalating anti-government protests amid high public anger toward the president and his influential family.
Sri Lankans told DW how they're struggling with shortages of food, fuel and medicine as the nation faces one of its worst economic crises in decades.
Journalists and activists say free speech and media freedoms in Sri Lanka are at stake as the nation stares at a political and economic collapse.
Sri Lanka is facing one of its worst economic crises in recent decades, with skyrocketing inflation, weak government finances and COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the economy.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version