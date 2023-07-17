Africa's fractured relationship with the ICC

African leaders have complained about wrongful targeting by the International Criminal Court during the 25 years since its founding — but some African legal experts say those claims are unjustified.

Africa still needs the intervention of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to seek justice for victims of war crimes and other related atrocities because it still lacks stronger justice systems, according to some African legal experts.

Since its inception 25 years ago, 33 African states have joined the ICC with Ivory Coast the most recent to do so in 2013. They were all expecting justice for victims of crimes.

"I think that generally it has done well in its effort to provide some justice for victims in Africa," African legal aid practitioner Alhassan Yahaya Seini told DW.

But what started as a good relationship between Africa and the ICC is now fractured. In recent years, Africa has complained about unfair targeting.

The ICC seems to enjoy strong support among civil society groups in Africa but that is not the views of some African leaders.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame suggested that Africans have become the scapegoat in the ICC's push to execute its mandate.

"The ICC was supposed to address the whole world, but it ended up covering only Africa," Kagame told British-Sudanese telecoms tycoon and philanthropist Mo Ibrahim in 2018.

'Against Africans, against African leaders'

"From the time of its inception, I said there was a fraud basis on which it was set up and how it was going to be used," Kagame said. "I told people that this would be a court to try Africans, not people from across the world. And I don't believe I have been proven wrong."

Magdalene Mutheu, a filmmaker from Kenya told DW that Kagame's position is justified.

"The court seems to have been designed to work against Africans and against African leaders," she said. "There are so many leaders in the Western world who have committed crimes against humanity in different countries like Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria and none of them have ever been taken to the International Criminal Court."

Seini though disagreed with the notion that African leaders and individuals are being wrongfully targeted by the ICC.

"I wouldn't say it is targeting Africa as such because it is not like ICC is looking out for African leaders," Seini said "I don't think anyone is saying that. I don't think they go out of their way to fish out Africans to deal with. I haven't seen that."

The Democratic Republic of Congo signed a memorandum of understanding with the ICC in 2023 Image: Justin Makangara/AA/picture alliance

Africa's weak justice systems

About 30 cases before the ICC involve individuals from the Central African Republic, Ivory Coast, Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Libya, Mali and Uganda.

These countries invited the ICC prosecutor to investigate crimes allegedly committed in their territories.

"It was the states themselves who went to court and not the other way around," Mamadou Diallo, a public international law expert at Cheick Anta Diop University in Dakar, Senegal told DW.

"From this point of view there is no problem, because the crimes there have been in Africa, many in Africa and the states concerned have decided to refer the matter to the court, the court exercises its criminal jurisdiction."

"There is no problem. At this level. We must avoid saying that criminal justice is directed against Africans. For me it is a vision that is far from the law," added Diallo.

Seini agreed with Diallo that African leaders must stop playing victims when it comes to prosecution of cases.

"If Africa did a lot more for itself and its citizens, ICC would not be required for them. I think I've heard complaints about victimization of African leaders but quite often it is because systems in the countries themselves have not provided avenues for the victims of injustice," Seini said.

British lawyer Karim Khan was sworn in as the new chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court in 2021 Image: Peter Dejong/AP Photo/picture alliance

Fertile grounds for ICC prosecutions

Africa has experienced a lot of wars and conflicts over the past two and half decades and often serious atrocities have been committed against civilians.

The ICC investigates whoever engages in conduct that violates the Rome Statute, the court's founding treaty which grants jurisdiction over four main crimes — the crime of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and crime of aggression.

Africa is still in the limelight when it comes to potential war crimes and crimes against humanity as conflicts continue to rage.

The ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan last week told the UN Security council that there is an ongoing probe into the fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the opposing paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF.)

Both the paramilitary group and government forces could come within the ICC's sights.

"We have already started investigating….I do want to be clear and send a clear message to every belligerent, every commander, every foot soldier who has a gun or believes that they have power to do what they want that targeting civilians, particularly targeting children and women, are crimes prohibited by the Rome Statute," Khan said.

Africa-ICC relationship needs reforming

Senegalese Macky Sall last September led an African delegation to hold talks with the ICC president, Judge Piotr Hofmanski, to improve relations.

Seini said what matters most is rather seeking help to strengthen legal and justice systems in Africa to give hearing to victims.

"So, what I would rather recommend is that we do what we can to strengthen our systems to make them more justice oriented, more law oriented and not person worship oriented. Basically, that's where we have our problem," he said.

The ICC still faces many challenges, something its chief prosecutor Karim Khan concedes on the 25th anniversary commemoration this year.

"Our willingness to evolve, our focus on improving our work, and our determination to deliver results, will be central to deepening the impact of international criminal justice in the next quarter-century," Khan said in a statement to mark the July 17 anniversary.

Atilla Kisla, International Justice Cluster lead at the Southern Africa Litigation Centre told DW that the ICC shouldn't shy away from improving upon its systems to win the support of its member countries.

"Did the ICC make mistakes? I'm sure they did. And does the ICC need improvement and reform? Most definitely. And the ICC is currently undergoing a reform process, and one can only encourage state parties like South Africa to actively engage in that reform process," Kisla said.

Edited by: Keith Walker

