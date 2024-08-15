AfrIca's Creative Industries

The 77 Percent showcases African creatives - from Nigerian sculptor Dotun Popoola to a unique band in DRC, inclusive breakdancers in Rwanda, South African animator Lesego Vorster, and the Nike Art Gallery in Lagos.

Nigerian Sculptor Dotun Popoola Image: DW

The Nigerian scrap sculptor

Dotun Popoola from Ile-Ife, Nigeria crafts metal sculptures of humans and animals, using them to express environmental decay and advocates both for recycling and upcycling.

Congo: Electro-rock music out of recycled instruments

In the streets of Kinshasa, DRC, a piece of trash can become a musical instrument for the electro-rock trio Kin'Gongolo Kiniata. Their unique style is bringing them to European and US audiences in 2024.

Into Rwanda's emerging breakdance scene

Breakdance doesn't traditionally have its place in Rwanda. But local breakdance enthusiasts Amani Mahoro and Alex Ssebaggala have given the sport a leg up by starting their own breakdance festival, competing internationally and including differently abled dancers.

Film Director Lesego Vorster Image: DW

Lesego Vorster: Opening doors through animation

The mission of Soweto born Lesego has always been to increase the visibility of African stories. Now being the first African to direct a sci-fi animation anthology for Disney+, he truly has opened ways.

Nike art gallery: Inspiring the next generation of Nigerian artists

Nike Art Gallery is the largest African exhibition in Nigeria, housing about 8,000 works. Nike Davies Okundaye, the owner and curator gives DW's Edith Kimani this special access to some of the continent's most prized works.

