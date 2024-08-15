AfrIca's Creative Industries

AfrIca's Creative IndustriesAugust 15, 2024
The Nigerian scrap sculptor
Dotun Popoola from Ile-Ife, Nigeria crafts metal sculptures of humans and animals, using them to express environmental decay and advocates both for recycling and upcycling.
Congo: Electro-rock music out of recycled instruments
In the streets of Kinshasa, DRC, a piece of trash can become a musical instrument for the electro-rock trio Kin'Gongolo Kiniata. Their unique style is bringing them to European and US audiences in 2024.
Into Rwanda's emerging breakdance scene
Breakdance doesn't traditionally have its place in Rwanda. But local breakdance enthusiasts Amani Mahoro and Alex Ssebaggala have given the sport a leg up by starting their own breakdance festival, competing internationally and including differently abled dancers.
Lesego Vorster: Opening doors through animation
The mission of Soweto born Lesego has always been to increase the visibility of African stories. Now being the first African to direct a sci-fi animation anthology for Disney+, he truly has opened ways.
Nike art gallery: Inspiring the next generation of Nigerian artists
Nike Art Gallery is the largest African exhibition in Nigeria, housing about 8,000 works. Nike Davies Okundaye, the owner and curator gives DW's Edith Kimani this special access to some of the continent's most prized works.
