African Union suspends Burkina Faso after coup

The African Union on Monday said it had suspended Burkina Faso in response to a coup last week that ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

The AU's 15-member Peace and Security Council tweeted that it had voted "to suspend the participation of #BurkinaFaso in all AU activities until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country."

The West African bloc ECOWAS suspended Burkina Faso on Friday, sending a delegation to meet with the ruling junta Saturday. ECOWAS — a regional bloc comprising 15 countries — also demanded the release of the president.

A landlocked state, Burkina Faso has suffered chronic instability since it gained independence from France in 1960.

An insurgency by jihadis in neighboring Mali spread across the border and has killed more than 2,000 people since 2015, forcing 1.5 million to flee their homes.

The AU has also suspended Mali and Guinea — also ECOWAS nations — in the past 18 months after coups in those countries. It also suspended Sudan after a coup there in October.

Neither organization has so far opted for the imposition of sanctions against Burkina Faso, something that ECOWAS could consider at a summit later this week in Ghana.

