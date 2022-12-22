  1. Skip to content
Women demonstrate in Kabul against the university ban
The Taliban's decision to ban women from universities has stirred outrageImage: AP Photo/picture alliance
Human RightsAfghanistan

Afghanistan: Taliban university ban sparks fresh protests

1 hour ago

Women have rallied in Kabul after the Taliban enforced a ban on female higher education. The decision sparked an international outcry, including from Muslim-majority countries.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LJUk

Dozens of women marched in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Thursday to protest an order by the Taliban that banned them from higher education

The Islamist militants ruling Afghanistan have ordered public and private universities to bar women from attending. Since the decision was announced on Tuesday, groups of women have staged small protests to demand their right to education. 

Local media reported that some protesters and journalists were arrested during Thursday's rally. 

The women chanted in Dari slogans like, "Don't be afraid. We are together," and, "Rights for everyone or no one!" 

The Taliban have so far not reacted to the backlash against the ban. A spokesman for the Higher Education Ministry said Thursday that a news conference would be held this week to "to elaborate more on the closure of universities for women."

Muslim-majority countries condemn the ban

Turkey, Saudi Arabia. Pakistan and Qatar, which has played a pivotal role in facilitating negotiations between the US and the Taliban, decried the decision.  

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on the Taliban to reverse the ban, which he said was "neither Islamic nor humane."

"What harm is there in women's education? What harm does it to do Afghanistan?" Cavusoglu said. "Is there an Islamic explanation? On the contrary, our religion, Islam, is not against education, on the contrary, it encourages education and science."

Saudi Arabia also urged the Taliban to change course. A Saudi Foreign Ministry statement said the decision was "astonishing in all Islamic countries."

The ban has also triggered a wave of condemnation from the UN and Western countries, including Germany. 

Taliban ban Afghan women from attending university

Taliban crack down on women's rights

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 amid a chaotic pullout of US-led NATO forces from the country. 

While the group initially vowed a more moderate rule — compared to the restrictions they had imposed while in control before 2001 — and respecting the rights of women and minorities, the Taliban have implemented an extreme interpretation of Islamic law.

Not only did the Taliban ban girls from middle and high schools, they also banned women from several fields of employment. Women are also not allowed in parks and gyms.

The repression of women's rights has contributed to hampering the Taliban-led administration's efforts to gain international recognition, which would help lift sanctions amid the deteriorating state of the Afghan economy. 

fb/wd (AFP, dpa) 

