Afghanistan: Taliban release far-right Austrian man

February 25, 2024

An 84-year-old who had been held in a prison in Afghanistan has been released. Austrian media has reported the man as being a co-founder of a far-right party that was banned in 1988.

Austrian national Herbert Fritz walks after disembarking from a plane, in Doha, Qatar, February 25, 2024.
Austrian officials said the man in his 80s, seen here, traveled to Afghanistan last MayImage: Arafat Barbakh/REUTERS

An 84-year-old Austrian man who traveled to Afghanistan last year and was arrested there was released by the country's Taliban rulers, the Austrian government said Sunday. 

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer thanked the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his team for their "strong support" in releasing the man.

“It is only due to our trusted collaboration that this Austrian citizen will be able to return home to his daughter and grandchildren,” Nehammer said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Austrian Foriegn Ministry said the man arrived in capital Doha from Afghanistan on Sunday afternoon. If necessary, he will be given medical treatment before continuing on to Austria, it said.

What do we know about the Austrian man?

Austrian newspaper Der Standard reported last year the man had been arrested in Afghanistan after he traveled there in May.

The man, identified as Herbert Fritz by Austrian officials, is a veteran far-right extremist and was a co-founder a far-right party, the National Democratic Party, that was banned in 1988.

The Austrian newspaper first reported on the case last year and said the man at the time, which was June 2023, had been held in custody for a few weeks by then. 

Fritz was arrested shortly after a far-right magazine published an article he wrote titled "Vacation with the Taliban" in which he gave a positive view of life in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

According to Der Standard report last year, Fritz was accused of spying and Austrian neo-Nazis made his case public via Telegram channels.

Afghan girls face bleak future amid secondary school ban

Qatar pleased by decision of 'caretaker government' 

Qatar's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement on X that it was "pleased by the decision of the caretaker government" in Afghanistan to release the Austrian.

“The State of Qatar has proven, regionally and globally, that it is a trusted international partner in various important issues," it said, adding that it encourages Afghanistan to pursue a "constructive dialogue approach to achieve the aspirations of the Afghan people."

Qatar allowed the Taliban to open an office in Doha in 2013, but the fall of Kabul has put Doha in a unique position, with some accusing the country of abetting international terrorism.

The Taliban seized power in 2021, after US and NATO forces withdrew following two decades of war. No country recognizes them as Afghanistan’s government.

The Taliban shunned a UN conference in Doha earlier this week after the UN rejected its demands of excluding Afghan civil society members from the talks, among other things.

rm/wd (Reuters, AP)

