Afghanistan: Taliban detains NGO staff, including foreigner

September 16, 2023

The International Assistance Mission said 18 staff members, including an international team member who local media reported as being a US national, were taken from their office on two separate occasions in a month.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WQal
The Taliban, two of its fighters seen here, has ended, for all practical purposes, all education and employment for women , December 26, 2022.
The Taliban has ended, for all practical purposes, all education and employment for women Image: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/picture alliance

An Afghanistan-based nonprofit said Saturday it was working with the United Nations and others for the release of 18 staffers, including a foreigner, detained by the Taliban.

The International Assistance Mission said two Afghan nationals and one international team member were taken from its office in central Ghor on September 3. The nonprofit said 15 other Afghan national staff members were taken from the same office on September 13. The group said that all of them had been taken to Kabul.

The group said in a statement they had worked in the country alongside Afghans for 57 years. They stand "by the principle that aid will not be used to further a particular political or religious standpoint," the statement read.

Local media reported that a US national is among those detained and that staff members were detained for carrying out Christian missionary work.

2 years into Taliban rule, women have few rights left

NGOs under attack

Nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) have come under greater scrutiny since the Taliban swept to power two years ago. Following the takeover, the Taliban forced nearly all women to quit their jobs. 

In December last year, the regime banned Afghan women from working at non-governmental agencies, forcing several NGOs to suspend work since they had women working for them. 

The Taliban has also banned girls from attending secondary schools and closed the women's university.

The International Assistance Mission said on its website that the group has been working in Afghanistan to improve lives and build local health, community development and education in partnership with the international Christian volunteers.

rm/sms (AP, AFP) 

